BAFL 34.20 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (4.52%)
BIPL 18.67 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.43%)
BOP 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
CNERGY 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.83%)
DFML 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.52%)
DGKC 55.18 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.79%)
FABL 22.71 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.95%)
FCCL 12.56 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.95%)
FFL 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
GGL 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.91%)
HBL 79.14 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (1.98%)
HUBC 79.15 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.39%)
HUMNL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.17%)
KEL 1.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.05%)
LOTCHEM 28.45 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.92%)
MLCF 31.07 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.55%)
OGDC 86.14 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (2.55%)
PAEL 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.6%)
PIBTL 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
PIOC 87.80 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.68%)
PPL 67.24 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (3.21%)
PRL 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.82%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.02%)
SNGP 43.76 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.83%)
SSGC 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
TELE 7.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
TPLP 13.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.53%)
TRG 99.57 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (1.61%)
UNITY 18.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.12%)
WTL 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.54%)
BR100 4,454 Increased By 72.4 (1.65%)
BR30 15,564 Increased By 303.9 (1.99%)
KSE100 44,179 Increased By 626 (1.44%)
KSE30 15,774 Increased By 275.2 (1.78%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tech, mining stocks drag TSX lower on rate-hike worries

Reuters Published 06 Jul, 2023 09:21pm

Canada’s main stock index fell more than 1% on Thursday, with materials and technology shares leading declines as minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve’s June meeting sparked concerns of more interest rate hikes.

At 10:04 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 226.3 points, or 1.13%, at 19,877.59.

Rate-sensitive technology stocks lost 1.9%, while the real estate sector fell 1.5%.

The materials sector, which houses Canada’s major mining firms, slipped 1.8% as copper prices came under pressure following a weak global economic growth outlook and tepid demand in top consumer China.

Minutes released on Wednesday showed a united Fed agreed to hold interest rates steady at the June meeting, even as the vast bulk expected they would eventually need to tighten policy further.

Major indexes on Wall Street also dropped as U.S. economic data signaled a resilient labor market.

“The TSX is trading cautiously today as market participants digest the surprisingly hot ADP jobs report,” said Brandon Michael, senior investment analyst at ABC Funds.

“Focus is turning to higher for longer interest rates, which is weighing on the markets today.”

Energy stocks lost 1.7%, tracking lower crude prices.

Volatile commodity prices, coupled with surging global interest rates have led to the resources-heavy TSX underperforming compared with its U.S. counterparts.

The Canadian benchmark is up 2.5% so far this year versus a 14.5% gain the U.S. S&P 500.

Among individual stocks, Aritzia slumped to the bottom of the TSX, down 6.6%, after BofA Global Research downgraded the apparel and accessories retailer’s shares to “underperform” from “neutral”.

Magna International gained 3.7% after BofA upgraded the automotive supplier’s shares to “buy” from “neutral”.

Meanwhile, data from Statistics Canada showed Canada recorded a surprise trade deficit in May as energy and grains dragged down exports.

TSX Toronto Stock Exchange Canada’s main stock index Toronto Stock

Comments

1000 characters

Tech, mining stocks drag TSX lower on rate-hike worries

After 14 months: KSE-100 powers past 44,000 with over 600-point gain

Rupee strengthens marginally, settles at 277.04 against US dollar

UAE minister says keen to invest in Pakistan’s renewable energy sector

Major martyred during IBO in Khyber district: ISPR

PM Shehbaz says country's progress depends on nation, state institutions working together

Accountability court says Nawaz Sharif politically victimised in plot allotment case, unfreezes assets

14 injured as rain continues to batter Lahore

At least eight children killed in Shangla landslide

US’s Yellen to kick off China visit with both sides locked in confrontation

Multan Sultans owner Alamgir Khan Tareen passes away in Lahore

Read more stories