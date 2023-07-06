BAFL 34.16 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (4.4%)
Jul 06, 2023
Life & Style

Valentino takes modern haute couture lineup to Chateau de Chantilly

Reuters Published 06 Jul, 2023 02:30pm
Models present creations by designer Pierpaolo Piccioli as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023-2024 collection show for fashion house Valentino at the Chateau de Chantilly near Paris, France. Photo: Reuters
Models present creations by designer Pierpaolo Piccioli as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023-2024 collection show for fashion house Valentino at the Chateau de Chantilly near Paris, France. Photo: Reuters

PARIS: Italian fashion house Valentino took to the Chateau de Chantilly, north of Paris, for its fall haute couture outing, where designer Pierpaolo Piccioli presented a romantic lineup of updated styles for the contemporary red carpet set.

The show opened with model Kaia Gerber, Cindy Crawford’s daughter, in a white shirt, left unbuttoned down to the midriff, and worn with loose jeans. Topping off the look were huge, crystal chandelier earrings and metallic, pointy toed flats adorned with bows.

Chanel takes haute couture to riverside for Paris show

Models made their way slowly down a vast, stone staircase and around a fountain in the castle’s formal garden, to the melancholic voice of art-pop singer Anohni.

They wore gowns that framed their bodies with plunging, v-shaped necklines and cutouts at the hips, while skirts were slit to the thighs. For men, there were loose suits and a gold overcoat.

The label said the choice of location was aimed at seizing on an age-old symbol of exclusivity, and giving it new meaning as a “forum for equality and openness”.

For his bow, Piccioli walked out with his team, all in atelier lab coats, holding hands.

Couture week comes to Paris amid riot fears

The Paris haute couture shows this week, featuring labels Giorgio Armani Prive, Kering-owned Balenciaga, LVMH-owned Dior, as well as American fashion house Thom Browne wind up on Thursday.

Valentino takes modern haute couture lineup to Chateau de Chantilly

