US envoy calls on Dar, discusses IMF ‘relief’

  • Ambassador of the United States of America Donald Blome expresses confidence in the policies and programmes of the government for bringing economic sustainability
Recorder Report Published July 6, 2023 Updated July 6, 2023 08:45am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Wednesday updated Donald Blome, Ambassador of the United States of America to Pakistan about successfully reaching the staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and communicated about the economic policies and priorities of the government in order to set the economy on the path from stability to growth.

The ambassador called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue here on Wednesday.

The finance minister greeted Blome and appreciated the deep-rooted historic and durable bilateral relations with the United States on economic and trade fronts.

Blome briefed about IMF’s ambivalence

Blome expressed confidence in the policies and programmes of the government for bringing economic sustainability to the country. He also extended his support to further promote bilateral economic, investment and trade relations between the two countries.

The two sides also exchanged views about areas of common interest and how the existing bilateral relations between the two countries can be enhanced further.

The finance minister appreciated the support and cooperation of the US and reiterated the desire of the government to further deepen bilateral economic and trade ties with the US.

Chandio Jul 06, 2023 08:16am
Relief for whom? The corrupt ruling elite!
