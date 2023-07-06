BAFL 32.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
BIPL 18.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.49%)
BOP 3.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
CNERGY 3.18 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.27%)
DFML 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
DGKC 54.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.31%)
FABL 22.02 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.99%)
FCCL 12.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.33%)
FFL 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.3%)
GGL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.14%)
HBL 77.79 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.29%)
HUBC 77.28 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.99%)
HUMNL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.17%)
KEL 1.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 28.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.57%)
MLCF 30.85 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.83%)
OGDC 83.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.88%)
PAEL 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (4.74%)
PIBTL 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
PIOC 87.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-2.25%)
PPL 65.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1%)
PRL 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.94%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.14 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.63%)
SSGC 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.48%)
TELE 7.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
TPLP 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.76%)
TRG 98.37 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.83%)
UNITY 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.72%)
WTL 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.61%)
BR100 4,381 Increased By 11.7 (0.27%)
BR30 15,260 Increased By 27.8 (0.18%)
KSE100 43,553 Decreased By -4.2 (-0.01%)
KSE30 15,499 Increased By 0.3 (0%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Rain-hit Lahore: Caretaker CM orders draining of water

Recorder Report Published 06 Jul, 2023 05:42am

LAHORE: The caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Syed Mohsin Naqvi has directed the authorities concerned to drain out water from low-lying areas following heavy rain in Lahore and other cities of Punjab.

The CM directed the district administrations, Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and Rescue-1122 to remain alert and utilize all the resources to drain out the water.

In Lahore, the CM paid a visit to different areas of the city and asked the concerned officers to supervise the drainage process. Accompanied by the commissioner, deputy commissioner and other officials, the CM visited different localities including Qaddafi Stadium, Kalma Chowk underpass, to inspect water drainage.

In a tweet, the CM said that there was flooding in Lahore as the city received record 255 millimeters of rain in just eight hours. “There is water everywhere as different roads are under knee-deep water,” he said, adding: “All members of the Punjab cabinet and officials of the administration were busy in draining out water from different areas of the provincial capital. I am myself in the field, inspecting the situation and receiving updates from different parts of the city.”

The provincial Minister for Information, Culture and Local Government Amir Mir conducted an extensive visit to various areas of the provincial metropolis on Wednesday, to closely monitor the cleanliness arrangements, water drainage and restoration of the sewerage system in response to the ongoing heavy rainfall in the city. Amir Mir issued instructions to the local government staff to ensure the swift drainage of rainwater and the restoration of the sewage system.

He said that Lahore has witnessed the highest amount of rainfall during the first week of July in recent years. The recorded rainfall was initially estimated to be 285 mm on Wednesday, which later increased to 291 mm. Despite the challenging weather conditions, the local government department’s staff remained resolute and actively engaged throughout the day.

Directions were issued to the line departments to ensure the timely drainage of water and the restoration of normal traffic flow on busy roads, to facilitate commuters. The implementation of effective drainage measures, utilizing appropriate machinery, was emphasized to control the accumulation of rainwater and enable the smooth movement of citizens in low-lying areas while maintaining their daily routines.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

WASA heavy rain PDMA heavy rainfall lahore rain pakistan weather Mohsin Naqvi Caretaker CM Punjab Rain hit Lahore

Comments

1000 characters
Chandio Jul 06, 2023 08:19am
Illegal CM according to constitution of Pakistan!
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Rain-hit Lahore: Caretaker CM orders draining of water

Govt debt stocks hit all-time high of Rs59trn

There’s no default threat now, says PM

SBP’s TERF during PTI govt’s tenure: PAC to examine list of 620 borrowers in camera

Private power plants: PD pays Rs300bn to trim circular debt

May 23 FCA: Nepra approves tariff hike for Discos, KE

IMF’s Executive Board meeting on Pakistan set for July 12

SC allows PIA to fill up 205 vacancies

Barter trade instrument: MoC says it has gotten ‘blanket’ approval from cabinet

Federal govt employees: 17.5pc increase in pension notified

FBR to ‘sell’ excise rules, general orders, departmental rulings to public

Read more stories