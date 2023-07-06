Rain-hit Lahore: Caretaker CM orders draining of water

LAHORE: The caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Syed Mohsin Naqvi has directed the authorities concerned to drain out water from low-lying areas following heavy rain in Lahore and other cities of Punjab.

The CM directed the district administrations, Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and Rescue-1122 to remain alert and utilize all the resources to drain out the water.

In Lahore, the CM paid a visit to different areas of the city and asked the concerned officers to supervise the drainage process. Accompanied by the commissioner, deputy commissioner and other officials, the CM visited different localities including Qaddafi Stadium, Kalma Chowk underpass, to inspect water drainage.

In a tweet, the CM said that there was flooding in Lahore as the city received record 255 millimeters of rain in just eight hours. “There is water everywhere as different roads are under knee-deep water,” he said, adding: “All members of the Punjab cabinet and officials of the administration were busy in draining out water from different areas of the provincial capital. I am myself in the field, inspecting the situation and receiving updates from different parts of the city.”

The provincial Minister for Information, Culture and Local Government Amir Mir conducted an extensive visit to various areas of the provincial metropolis on Wednesday, to closely monitor the cleanliness arrangements, water drainage and restoration of the sewerage system in response to the ongoing heavy rainfall in the city. Amir Mir issued instructions to the local government staff to ensure the swift drainage of rainwater and the restoration of the sewage system.

He said that Lahore has witnessed the highest amount of rainfall during the first week of July in recent years. The recorded rainfall was initially estimated to be 285 mm on Wednesday, which later increased to 291 mm. Despite the challenging weather conditions, the local government department’s staff remained resolute and actively engaged throughout the day.

Directions were issued to the line departments to ensure the timely drainage of water and the restoration of normal traffic flow on busy roads, to facilitate commuters. The implementation of effective drainage measures, utilizing appropriate machinery, was emphasized to control the accumulation of rainwater and enable the smooth movement of citizens in low-lying areas while maintaining their daily routines.

