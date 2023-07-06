BAFL 32.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
Jul 06, 2023
Pakistan

Three soldiers martyred in suicide attack

Published 06 Jul, 2023

RAWALPINDI: A vehicle borne suicide bomber exploded himself in general area Miran Shah, North Waziristan District on Wednesday.

Resultantly, Naib Subedar Sahib Khan (age 41 years, resident of Mianwali), Naik Muhammad Ibrahim (age 40 years, resident of Dera Ismail Khan) and Sepoy Jehangir Khan (age 24 years, resident of Mardan) embraced shahadat, while, three innocent civilians got critically injured.

The suicide bomber intended targeting the security forces’ post, however, timely interception of the suicide bomber on suspicion by on-duty soldiers prevented a major catastrophe.

Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

