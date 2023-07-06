LHC directs police again to produce Imran Riaz by 25th

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court Chief Justice on Wednesday directed the police again to produce alleged missing anchorperson Imran Riaz before the court till July 25.

Earlier, the petitioner’s counsel, told the court that meetings with a special working group of the police had been fruitful and positive news about the whereabouts of the missing anchorperson could emerge anytime. However, he said, there were some hurdles on administrative sides which needed to be removed.

A law officer, however, denied the claim of the petitioner’s counsel. A representative of the Defence ministry also told the court that best efforts were being made to recover Imran Riaz.

He also assured the court about the removal of administrative hurdles, if any, faced by the petitioner. During a previous hearing, IGP Usman Anwar had told the court that all the law enforcement agencies had been working jointly and the special working group of the Punjab police held its meetings to review the progress for the recovery of Imran Riaz.

Police admitted to have arrested Imran Riaz on May 11 from Sialkot airport and shifted him to jail. The police, however, claimed after withdrawal of detention order, the whereabouts of the anchorperson were unknown since his release from the jail.

