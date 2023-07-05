BAFL 32.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
BIPL 18.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.49%)
BOP 3.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
CNERGY 3.18 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.27%)
DFML 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
DGKC 54.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.31%)
FABL 22.02 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.99%)
FCCL 12.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.33%)
FFL 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.3%)
GGL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.14%)
HBL 77.79 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.29%)
HUBC 77.28 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.99%)
HUMNL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.17%)
KEL 1.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 28.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.57%)
MLCF 30.85 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.83%)
OGDC 83.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.88%)
PAEL 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (4.74%)
PIBTL 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
PIOC 87.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-2.25%)
PPL 65.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1%)
PRL 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.94%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.14 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.63%)
SSGC 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.48%)
TELE 7.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
TPLP 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.76%)
TRG 98.37 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.83%)
UNITY 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.72%)
WTL 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.61%)
BR100 4,381 Increased By 11.7 (0.27%)
BR30 15,260 Increased By 27.8 (0.18%)
KSE100 43,553 Decreased By -4.2 (-0.01%)
KSE30 15,499 Increased By 0.3 (0%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Technology, financials stocks drag Toronto shares lower

Reuters Published 05 Jul, 2023 08:48pm

Canada’s main stock index fell on Wednesday, led by declines in technology and financials, while investors awaited minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s June meeting due later in the day.

At 10:00 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 66.74 points, or 0.33%, at 20,138.13.

Information technology was leading the declines, down 0.8%, as bond yields gained.

Major indexes on Wall Street also had a dull start ahead of the Fed minutes, due at 2:00 p.m. ET, as investors look for indications on the central bank’s monetary policy approach to battle inflation.

“I don’t think you will see any surprises there (Fed minutes),” said Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management. “The Fed was pretty clear in what they were doing since the last meeting.”

Brookfield slipped 1.5% after the asset manager’s reinsurance arm agreed to buy American Equity Investment Life Holding, dragging the heavyweight financials sector down 0.4%.

The materials sector, which houses Canada’s major mining firms, also fell 0.4%, as copper and other base metals came under pressure from global services activity data that dimmed the demand outlook for growth-dependent metals.

The TSX eked out meager gains in the April-June period, pressured by volatile commodity prices amid an uncertain outlook in top commodities consumer China.

Osisko Gold Royalties tumbled 7.3% after the company said mining veteran Paul Martin would replace Sandeep Singh as its chief executive officer on an interim basis, effective immediately.

Quebecor gained 0.9% after the telecom and media firm said it would pull its ads from Facebook and Instagram.

Teck Resources slipped 1.4% after China Investment Corporation said its wholly-owned subsidiary, Fullbloom Investment Corporation, sold some of its shares in the miner.

TSX Toronto Stock Exchange Canada’s main stock index Toronto Stock

Comments

1000 characters

Technology, financials stocks drag Toronto shares lower

Rupee sustains losses, settles at 277.41 against US dollar

Profit-taking erases gains, KSE-100 ends flat

US apprised of IMF’s $3bn Stand-By Arrangement for Pakistan

10 years of CPEC: PM Shehbaz says project has transformed country’s economic landscape

China denounces Holy Quran desecration act in Sweden, says it opposes any form of Islamophobia

OBS Group nearing deal for Bayer pharma assets in Pakistan for Rs7bn: report

Saudi says oil cuts show not at odds with Russia

Babar Azam slips to 6th place in ICC men’s Test ranking

Schools remain shut in India’s violence-hit Manipur despite reopening order

Pakistan’s PARCO issues fuel oil sales tender for July

Read more stories