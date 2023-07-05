BAFL 32.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
England omit Anderson for third Ashes Test

AFP Published 05 Jul, 2023 03:48pm

LEEDS: England have left out all-time leading wicket-taker James Anderson in one of three changes to their side for a must-win third Ashes Test against Australia at Headingley starting Thursday.

Both Anderson and fellow paceman Josh Tongue have been “rested”, according to an England statement issued Wednesday, with their places taken by express quick Mark Wood and seam-bowling all-rounder Chris Woakes.

Meanwhile spin-bowling all-rounder Mooen Ali has been recalled for England, bidding to keep the Ashes alive at 2-0 down in the five-Test series following their 43-run defeat at Lord’s last week.

He replaces Ollie Pope after the vice-captain was ruled out of the rest of the season due to dislocating his shoulder at Lord’s.

Harry Brook has now been promoted up the order to take Pope’s place at No 3.

Anderson’s 688 wickets are the most taken by any fast bowler in Test history but the swing specialist has struggled in this series so far, with just three wickets at more than 75 apiece.

England team for third Test

Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Harry Brook, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow (wkt), Ben Stokes (capt), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad

