Circular debt payment: here is the list of IPPs and their respective amounts

The Central Power Purchasing Authority (CPPA) has disbursed nearly Rs142 billion to Independent Power Plants (IPPs) in order to reduce the stock of circular debt. The outstanding payment was made on June 27.

The development is in line with the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) recommendation of reforms and progress in the energy sector in a recently signed staff-level agreement for an SBA facility amounting to $3 billion, said Rao Aamir Ali at brokerage house Arif Habib Limited (AHL) in a report on Wednesday.

Controlling the bulging circular debt, especially, in the power sector has been one of the key demands of the Washington-based lender.

“The authorities’ program also includes ongoing efforts to strengthen the viability of the energy sector (including through a timely FY24 annual rebasing), improving SOE governance, and strengthening the public investment management framework, including for projects needed to build resilience to climate change,” the IMF stated in its press release announcing the staff-level agreement on Friday.

Here is the list of IPPs:

Company Name Amount ACT Wind (Pvt) Limited Rs40mn AJ Power (Private) Ltd. Rs10mn Appolo Solar Development Pakistan Limited Rs257mn Artistic Energy (Pvt.) Limited Rs75mn Atlas Power Limited Rs2700mn Attock Gen Limited Rs2750mn Best Green Energy Pakistan Limited Rs137mn Chanar Energy Limited Rs15mn China Power Hub Generation company (Pvt.) Ltd Rs9210mn Chiniot Power Limited Rs350mn Crest Energy Pakistan Limited Rs184mn Daral Khwar HPP Rs100mn Engro Powergen Qadirpur Limited Rs1000mn Engro Powergen Thar (Pvt) Limited Rs4310mn Fauji Kabirwala Power Company Ltd. Rs500mn FFC Energy Limited Rs100mn Foundation Power Company Daharki Ltd. Rs2500mn Foundation Wind Energy-I Limited Rs350mn Foundation Wind Energy-II (Pvt.) Limited Rs350mn Gul Ahmed Wind Power Ltd Rs400mn Halmore Power Generation Company Limited Rs1600mn Hamza Sugar Mills Limited Rs20mn Harappa Solar (Pvt) Limited Rs15mn Hawa Energy (Private) Limited Rs50mn Huaneng Shandong Ruyi Energy (Pvt) Ltd Rs10004mn Hydrochina Dawood Power (Private) Limited Rs295mn JDW Sugar Mills Ltd. Rs20mn JDW Sugar Mills Ltd. Rs70mn Jhimpir Power (Private) Limited Rs50mn Karachi Nuclear Power Plant-Unit-2 Rs8750.63mn Karachi Nuclear Power Plant-Unit-3 Rs2668.49mn Karot Power Company (Pvt.) Limited Rs631mn Kohinoor Energy Ltd. Rs800mn Kot Addu Power Company Ltd. Rs4250mn Lalpir Power (Private) Limited Rs2000mn Laraib Energy Limited Rs125mn Liberty Daharki Power Limited Rs1500mn Liberty Power Tech Limited. Rs2050mn Lucky Electric Power Company Limited Rs5500mn Master Wind Energy Limited Rs50mn Metro Power Company Ltd Rs50mn Narowal Energy Limited Rs2500mn National Power Parks Management Company Private Limited Rs9000mn National Power Parks Management Company Private Limited Rs13000mn Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Company (Pvt.) Ltd. Rs2200mn Nishat Chunian Power Limited Rs1600mn Nishat Power Limited Rs2000mn Orient Power Company (Private) Limited Rs1600mn Pak Gen Power Limited Rs2500mn Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (Malakand-III) Rs250mn Port Qasim Electric Power Company (Pvt.) Limited Rs8317mn Punjab Thermal Power Private Limited Rs750mn Quaid E Azam Solar Power Pvt Ltd Rs50mn Quaid-e-Azam Thermal Power (Pvt) Limited Rs7000mn Rousch Pak Power Ltd. Rs1750mn RYK Mills Limited Rs20mn Sachal Energy Development (Private) Limited Rs139mn Saif Power Limited Rs2250mn Sapphire Electric Company Limited Rs2500mn Sapphire Wind Power Company Limited Rs15mn Star Hydro Power Limited Rs100mn Tenaga Generasi Limited Rs600mn Thal Industries Corporation Ltd Rs50mn ThalNova Power Thar (Pvt.) Ltd Rs1302mn Thar Coal Block-1 Power Generation Company (Pvt) Limited Rs3325mn Thar Energy Limited Rs2716mn The Hub Power Company Limited Rs2000mn Three Gorges First Wind Farm Pakistan (Private) Limited Rs25mn Three Gorges Second Wind Farm Pakistan Limited Rs98mn Three Gorges Third Wind Farm Pakistan (Private) Limited Rs110mn Tricon Boston Consulting Corporation (Private) Limited Rs25mn Tricon Boston Consulting Corporation (Private) Limited Rs25mn Tricon Boston Consulting Corporation (Private) Limited Rs25mn Uch Power Ltd. Rs1000mn Uch-II Power (Pvt.) Limited Rs7000mn UEP Wind Power (Pvt)Ltd Rs149mn Yunus Energy Limited Rs100mn Zephyr Power (Pvt.) Limited Rs40mn Zorlu Enerji Pakistan Limited. Rs25mn Total Rs141.99bn

Background

As per the Ministry of Energy’s monthly report, during 11MFY23, the stock of circular debt increased by Rs394 billion to Rs2,646 billion, which translates into a monthly average Rs35.8 billion, compared to a decline of Rs27 billion during the same period last year.