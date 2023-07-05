BAFL 33.07 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.07%)
BIPL 18.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.21%)
BOP 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.41%)
CNERGY 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.56%)
DFML 11.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.28%)
DGKC 54.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.47%)
FABL 21.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.29%)
FCCL 12.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.06%)
FFL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.98%)
GGL 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.85%)
HBL 76.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-2.46%)
HUBC 77.13 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (3.11%)
HUMNL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.4%)
KEL 1.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.06%)
LOTCHEM 28.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-4.09%)
MLCF 30.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.08%)
OGDC 85.23 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (1.65%)
PAEL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
PIBTL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.26%)
PIOC 89.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.14 (-3.37%)
PPL 65.67 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (3.29%)
PRL 15.31 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (5.01%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.85%)
SNGP 42.51 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.45%)
SSGC 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.88%)
TELE 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.56%)
TPLP 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.63%)
TRG 97.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.09%)
UNITY 18.06 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (7.5%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.26%)
BR100 4,370 Decreased By -18.8 (-0.43%)
BR30 15,233 Decreased By -1.6 (-0.01%)
KSE100 43,557 Decreased By -342 (-0.78%)
KSE30 15,499 Decreased By -71.3 (-0.46%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

20pc hike in salaries notified: Govt sure it will win judiciary over in the end?

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 05 Jul, 2023 06:00am

ISLAMABAD: Acting President Sadiq Sanjrani has issued a notification on Tuesday notifying 20 percent increase in the salaries of Supreme Court of Pakistan judges.

A spokesperson for law and justice ministry said the monthly salary of the Chief Justice of Pakistan has been increased to Rs1.2 million while the monthly salary of other judges of the apex court has been raised to Rs1.1m.

The changes are to come into effect immediately with the pay raise being applicable from the current month onwards, states the order.

Senate chief’s perks: Sanjrani defends controversial bill

A similar order issued by President Dr Arif Alvi in June 2022, listed the CJP’s monthly salary at Rs1,024,324 and that of other apex court judges at Rs967,636. This marks an increase of around Rs204,865 in the former’s salary.

The acting president’s order mentions that the previous order was hereby repealed.

This development comes at the heels of a sitting of the upper house during which legislation proposing an increase in the perks and privileges of senators, including the Senate chairperson and deputy chairperson was met with criticism.

Since assuming additional responsibilities after President Alvi departed for Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj, acting president and Senator Sanjrani has introduced and amended various legislations.

These include an amendment to an ordinance that governs the country’s top anti-graft body, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Replacing the National Accountability Ordinance of 1999, the recently-passed National Accountability (Amend-ment) Ordinance 2023 gives unprecedented powers to the NAB chairman, allowing him to issue arrest warrants for individuals who refuse to cooperate in investigations.

Under the amended NAB law, arrested suspects can now be held in custody for up to 30 days, a significant increase from the previous 14-day limit.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

NAB Supreme Court Sadiq Sanjrani SC Dr Arif Alvi CJP salaries apex court Ministry of Law and Justice government salaries SC judges Acting President judges salary

Comments

1000 characters

20pc hike in salaries notified: Govt sure it will win judiciary over in the end?

Liquidity risks remain high despite IMF deal: Moody’s

Rs1.25/unit raise in Discos’ tariffs allowed

Rate of advance income tax for commercial importers hiked

Fraudulent clearances of imported goods: FBR sets up fact-finding committee

‘Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran’ on 7th

KE submits business case on running JPCL-1 on Thar coal

Sale and purchase of immovable properties: FBR implements revised rates of withholding tax

Federal govt employees: Up to 35pc ad hoc relief allowance notified

Pakistan’s Hindu doctors get registered in India’s Gujarat

Read more stories