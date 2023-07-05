Federal govt employees: Up to 35pc ad hoc relief allowance notified

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has notified up to 35 percent Ad-hoc Relief Allowance 2023 to all the federal government employees.

According to Finance Division, the President has sanctioned, with effect from July 1, 2023 and till further orders, an Ad-hoc Relief Allowance-2023 to all the federal government Employees i.e. Armed Forces Personnel, Civil Armed Forces and Civil Employees of the federal government as well as the civilians paid from Defence Estimates including contingent paid staff and contract employees employed against civil posts in Basic Pay Scales on standard terms and conditions of contract appointment.

The grade 1 to 16 employees will get 35 percent Ad-hoc Relief Allowance of basic pay as on 30-06-2023 whereas BPS-17 to 22 will get 30 percent of Basic Pay as on 30-06-2023.

The amount of Ad-hoc Relief Allowance will be subject to income tax; admissible during leave and entire period of LPR except during extra ordinary leave; treated as part of emoluments for the purpose of calculation of pension/gratuity and recovery of house rent; admissible to the employees during the tenure of their posting/deputation abroad; and will be admissible to the employees on their repatriation from posting/deputation abroad at the rate and amount which would have been admissible to them had they not been posted abroad.

