BAFL 33.07 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.07%)
BIPL 18.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.21%)
BOP 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.41%)
CNERGY 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.56%)
DFML 11.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.28%)
DGKC 54.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.47%)
FABL 21.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.29%)
FCCL 12.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.06%)
FFL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.98%)
GGL 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.85%)
HBL 76.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-2.46%)
HUBC 77.13 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (3.11%)
HUMNL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.4%)
KEL 1.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.06%)
LOTCHEM 28.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-4.09%)
MLCF 30.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.08%)
OGDC 85.23 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (1.65%)
PAEL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
PIBTL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.26%)
PIOC 89.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.14 (-3.37%)
PPL 65.67 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (3.29%)
PRL 15.31 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (5.01%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.85%)
SNGP 42.51 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.45%)
SSGC 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.88%)
TELE 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.56%)
TPLP 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.63%)
TRG 97.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.09%)
UNITY 18.06 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (7.5%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.26%)
BR100 4,370 Decreased By -18.8 (-0.43%)
BR30 15,233 Decreased By -1.6 (-0.01%)
KSE100 43,557 Decreased By -342 (-0.78%)
KSE30 15,499 Decreased By -71.3 (-0.46%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Federal govt employees: Up to 35pc ad hoc relief allowance notified

Tahir Amin Published 05 Jul, 2023 06:00am

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has notified up to 35 percent Ad-hoc Relief Allowance 2023 to all the federal government employees.

According to Finance Division, the President has sanctioned, with effect from July 1, 2023 and till further orders, an Ad-hoc Relief Allowance-2023 to all the federal government Employees i.e. Armed Forces Personnel, Civil Armed Forces and Civil Employees of the federal government as well as the civilians paid from Defence Estimates including contingent paid staff and contract employees employed against civil posts in Basic Pay Scales on standard terms and conditions of contract appointment.

The grade 1 to 16 employees will get 35 percent Ad-hoc Relief Allowance of basic pay as on 30-06-2023 whereas BPS-17 to 22 will get 30 percent of Basic Pay as on 30-06-2023.

Govt employees demand ‘relief’ through FY24 budget

According to Finance Division, the President has sanctioned, with effect from 1st July 2023, and till further orders, an Ad-hoc Relief Allowance-2023 to all the federal government Employees, ie, Armed Forces Personnel, Civil Armed Forces and Civil Employees of the federal government as well as the civilians paid from Defence Estimates including contingent paid staff and contract employees employed against civil posts in Basic Pay Scales on standard terms and conditions of contract appointment.

The grade 1 to 16 employees will get 35 percent Ad-hoc Relief Allowance of basic pay as on 30-06-2023 whereas BPS-17 to 22 will get 30 percent of Basic Pay as on 30-06-2023.

The amount of Ad-hoc Relief Allowance will be subject to income tax; admissible during leave and entire period of LPR except during extra ordinary leave; treated as part of emoluments for the purpose of calculation of pension/gratuity and recovery of house rent; admissible to the employees during the tenure of their posting/deputation abroad; and will be admissible to the employees on their repatriation from posting/deputation abroad at the rate and amount which would have been admissible to them had they not been posted abroad.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Finance Division Federal Government government employees basic pay Allowances budget 2023 24 Budget 2023 24 coverage ad hoc relief allowance

Comments

1000 characters

Federal govt employees: Up to 35pc ad hoc relief allowance notified

Liquidity risks remain high despite IMF deal: Moody’s

Rs1.25/unit raise in Discos’ tariffs allowed

20pc hike in salaries notified: Govt sure it will win judiciary over in the end?

Rate of advance income tax for commercial importers hiked

Fraudulent clearances of imported goods: FBR sets up fact-finding committee

‘Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran’ on 7th

KE submits business case on running JPCL-1 on Thar coal

Sale and purchase of immovable properties: FBR implements revised rates of withholding tax

Pakistan’s Hindu doctors get registered in India’s Gujarat

Read more stories