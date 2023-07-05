BAFL 33.07 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.07%)
BIPL 18.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.21%)
BOP 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.41%)
CNERGY 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.56%)
DFML 11.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.28%)
DGKC 54.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.47%)
FABL 21.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.29%)
FCCL 12.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.06%)
FFL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.98%)
GGL 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.85%)
HBL 76.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-2.46%)
HUBC 77.13 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (3.11%)
HUMNL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.4%)
KEL 1.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.06%)
LOTCHEM 28.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-4.09%)
MLCF 30.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.08%)
OGDC 85.23 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (1.65%)
PAEL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
PIBTL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.26%)
PIOC 89.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.14 (-3.37%)
PPL 65.67 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (3.29%)
PRL 15.31 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (5.01%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.85%)
SNGP 42.51 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.45%)
SSGC 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.88%)
TELE 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.56%)
TPLP 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.63%)
TRG 97.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.09%)
UNITY 18.06 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (7.5%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.26%)
BR100 4,370 Decreased By -18.8 (-0.43%)
BR30 15,233 Decreased By -1.6 (-0.01%)
KSE100 43,557 Decreased By -342 (-0.78%)
KSE30 15,499 Decreased By -71.3 (-0.46%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Sirajuddin made Banking Ombudsman

Recorder Report Published 05 Jul, 2023 06:00am

ISLAMABAD: Acting President Sadiq Sanjrani has signed the summary of appointing Sirajuddin Aziz as Banking Pakistan Ombudsman.

Aziz is a professionally qualified and experienced banker who has worked for different organisations in Pakistan, China, Hong Kong, UK, Nigeria, and the UAE. Till recently he was the Chief Executive Officer-Financial Institutions at Habib Bank AG Zurich.

Prior to this, he has served as the president and Chief Executive Officer of other leading commercial banks in Pakistan. Aziz is a Fellow of Institute of Bankers Pakistan (IBP).

He was the Editor of the Journal of IBP for over a decade. He is also a Member of Pakistan Institute of International Affairs and of the English Speaking Union of Pakistan.

He served on the Board of Governors of various educational institutions and social organisations. He is a regular speaker at prestigious universities and professional forums, where he conducts sessions on a diverse range of subjects. Aziz also participated in televised discussions on finance and economy.

Aziz is a regular contributor to national and international dailies, including Business Recorder, journals and magazines, articles on varied subjects. He is a published author, with works comprising “In Quest of Mirage,” “Bitter & Sweet – Life & Times of Dad,” “The Essence of Islam” and “Emerging Dynamics of Management”.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Sadiq Sanjrani Sirajuddin Aziz Banking Ombudsman Acting President Banking Pakistan Ombudsman

Comments

1000 characters

Sirajuddin made Banking Ombudsman

Liquidity risks remain high despite IMF deal: Moody’s

Rs1.25/unit raise in Discos’ tariffs allowed

20pc hike in salaries notified: Govt sure it will win judiciary over in the end?

Rate of advance income tax for commercial importers hiked

Fraudulent clearances of imported goods: FBR sets up fact-finding committee

‘Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran’ on 7th

KE submits business case on running JPCL-1 on Thar coal

Sale and purchase of immovable properties: FBR implements revised rates of withholding tax

Federal govt employees: Up to 35pc ad hoc relief allowance notified

Pakistan’s Hindu doctors get registered in India’s Gujarat

Read more stories