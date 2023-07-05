Sirajuddin made Banking Ombudsman

ISLAMABAD: Acting President Sadiq Sanjrani has signed the summary of appointing Sirajuddin Aziz as Banking Pakistan Ombudsman.

Aziz is a professionally qualified and experienced banker who has worked for different organisations in Pakistan, China, Hong Kong, UK, Nigeria, and the UAE. Till recently he was the Chief Executive Officer-Financial Institutions at Habib Bank AG Zurich.

Prior to this, he has served as the president and Chief Executive Officer of other leading commercial banks in Pakistan. Aziz is a Fellow of Institute of Bankers Pakistan (IBP).

He was the Editor of the Journal of IBP for over a decade. He is also a Member of Pakistan Institute of International Affairs and of the English Speaking Union of Pakistan.

He served on the Board of Governors of various educational institutions and social organisations. He is a regular speaker at prestigious universities and professional forums, where he conducts sessions on a diverse range of subjects. Aziz also participated in televised discussions on finance and economy.

Aziz is a regular contributor to national and international dailies, including Business Recorder, journals and magazines, articles on varied subjects. He is a published author, with works comprising “In Quest of Mirage,” “Bitter & Sweet – Life & Times of Dad,” “The Essence of Islam” and “Emerging Dynamics of Management”.

