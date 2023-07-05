BAFL 33.07 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.07%)
BIPL 18.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.21%)
BOP 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.41%)
CNERGY 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.56%)
DFML 11.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.28%)
DGKC 54.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.47%)
FABL 21.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.29%)
FCCL 12.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.06%)
FFL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.98%)
GGL 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.85%)
HBL 76.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-2.46%)
HUBC 77.13 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (3.11%)
HUMNL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.4%)
KEL 1.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.06%)
LOTCHEM 28.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-4.09%)
MLCF 30.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.08%)
OGDC 85.23 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (1.65%)
PAEL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
PIBTL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.26%)
PIOC 89.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.14 (-3.37%)
PPL 65.67 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (3.29%)
PRL 15.31 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (5.01%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.85%)
SNGP 42.51 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.45%)
SSGC 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.88%)
TELE 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.56%)
TPLP 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.63%)
TRG 97.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.09%)
UNITY 18.06 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (7.5%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.26%)
BR100 4,370 Decreased By -18.8 (-0.43%)
BR30 15,233 Decreased By -1.6 (-0.01%)
KSE100 43,557 Decreased By -342 (-0.78%)
KSE30 15,499 Decreased By -71.3 (-0.46%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

SBP announces appointment of PDs, SPDs

Recorder Report Published 05 Jul, 2023 06:00am

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has announced to appoint Primary Dealers and Special Purpose Primary Dealers for Financial Year 2023-24.

Recently, SBP invited applications for selection of Primary Dealers (PDs) and Special Purpose Primary Dealers (SPDs) and Preliminary Primary Dealers (PPDs) for the Financial Year (FY) 2023-24 from all eligible institutions under rules governing Primary Dealer (PD) System.

Upon evaluation of all applicants under the criteria laid down in the rules, 10 institutions have been selected for roles as PDs and two selected for SPDs.

Bank Al-Falah Limited, Habib Bank Limited, MCB Bank Limited, National Bank of Pakistan, Habib Metropolitan Bank Limited, JS Bank Limited, Pak Oman Investment Company Limited, United Bank Limited, The Bank of Punjab and Citi Bank N.A-Pakistan Operations has been appointed as PDs.

While, Central Depository Company of Pakistan and National Clearing Company of Pakistan Limited have been selected as Special Purpose Primary Dealer.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

SBP Special Purpose Primary Dealers primary dealers Pakistan Banks FY 2023 24

Comments

1000 characters

SBP announces appointment of PDs, SPDs

Liquidity risks remain high despite IMF deal: Moody’s

Rs1.25/unit raise in Discos’ tariffs allowed

20pc hike in salaries notified: Govt sure it will win judiciary over in the end?

Rate of advance income tax for commercial importers hiked

Fraudulent clearances of imported goods: FBR sets up fact-finding committee

‘Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran’ on 7th

KE submits business case on running JPCL-1 on Thar coal

Sale and purchase of immovable properties: FBR implements revised rates of withholding tax

Federal govt employees: Up to 35pc ad hoc relief allowance notified

Pakistan’s Hindu doctors get registered in India’s Gujarat

Read more stories