Monsoon system likely to enter Sindh tomorrow

KARACHI: The monsoonal system is likely to enter eastern and north-western Sindh between July 6 and July 7, which may subsequently grip the entire province, the Met Office said on Tuesday.

Scattered dust-storms and thunderstorm with rain are likely in Dadu, Jamshoro, Qambar Shahdadkot, Tharparkar and Umerkot districts from July 6 till the eve of July 9 in intermittent spells.

Besides, Karachi Division, Larkana, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Ghotki, Sukkur, Khairpur and Naushero Feroz districts are likely to see isolated downpours, dust-storm and thunderstorm from July 7 till July 9 in intermittent spells.

The dusty, stormy and rainy weather is also expected to prevail over Shaheed Benazirabad, Matiari, Hyderabad, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Sanghar, Mirpurkhas, Badin, Thatta and Sujawal districts.

