Elahi’s post-arrest bail dismissed

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday dismissed a post-arrest bail of PTI president and former Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in a case of attacking a police team that raided his house to arrest him in an inquiry by the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE).

Earlier, the Investigating Officer (IO) told the court that the ACE had not made the arrest of Elahi in the case wherein he sought bail. He said the bail petition of the former Chief Minister was premature. A counsel of Pervez Elahi argued that the police implicated the petitioner in the case on political grounds. He said the petitioner was not even present at his house when the police and ACE officials raided his residence.

The counsel pointed out that the petitioner had obtained pre-arrest bail in the case, however, the same was dismissed for non-prosecution after he was arrested in another case. He asked the court to release the petitioner on bail.

