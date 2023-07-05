Post arrest bail plea of Khadija: LHC DB issues notice to respondents

LAHORE: A division bench of the Lahore High Court on Tuesday issued notice to the respondents in a post arrest bail petition of Khadija Shah grand daughter of former army chief Asif Nawaz Janjua.

Earlier the petitioner’s counsel contended before the court that the anti terrorism court rejected her bail against the facts of the case.

He said the petitioner is in jail and no further investigation is required in the case. He therefore prayed to the court to allow her bail petition and direct the jail authorities to release her worth with.

The court after hearing her counsel at length issued the notices to the respondents.

Gulberg and Sarwar Road police had registered the cases against the petitioner relating the May 09 riots.

