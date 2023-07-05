BAFL 33.07 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.07%)
Iranian delegation visits KCCI

Recorder Report Published 05 Jul, 2023 06:00am

KARACHI: A high profile delegation from the Iranian Logistics & Transportation Organization led by its Deputy Hamid Raza Shahraki Sanavi visited the Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry to look into the possibility of joining hands with the business community of Karachi for facilitating the visitors during their religious travels to Iran and Iraq.

While highlighting concerns and challenges being faced by these visitors, the Iranian delegation assured to offer finest travel facilities to them.

Iranian Consul General Hassan Nourian, President KCCI Mohammed Tariq Yousuf, Vice President KCCI Mohammad Haris Agar, Chairman Diplomatic Missions & Embassies Liaison Subcommittee and KCCI Managing Committee Members were also present at the meeting.

The Iranian delegation, besides leader of the delegation and Iran CG, also comprised of Daryoush Bagher Javan, Reza Nafissi, Naser Kalantari, Habibullah Jamshid and Leila Eslamian.

Expressing appreciation to KCCI for arranging meeting with Iranian delegation, Consul General Hassan Norian said that today’s meeting was mainly focused on visitors facilitation during their religious travels to Iran and Iraq and to explore ways and means for joining hands with the business community of Karachi so facilitate them. “

President KCCI Mohammed Tariq Yousuf, in his remarks, stated that a large number of people have been regularly visiting Iran and Iraq from Karachi; hence, it is very necessary to have a smooth transportation and logistics system between the two brotherly countries which would be a great help to general public.

“The federal government in collaboration with provincial governments must also ensure security and other logistic arrangements such as setting up a Camp Office and residential blocks for pilgrims on both sides of the border.”

President KCCI also underscored the need for capacity building of Pilgrims Managing Committee so that the movement of pilgrims from Quetta to Taftan and also from Taftan to Quetta could be efficiently managed in addition to provision of security and welfare services.

Moreover, in the present era of digitalization, Pilgrims Monitoring System in the form of a Mobile App and an SMS Service must also be introduced to facilitate the pilgrims”, he added and hoped to see more cooperation between the two countries in all the spheres of economy.

