CCPO reviews progress of various ongoing development schemes

LAHORE: In order to review and assess the progress of various ongoing development schemes in the police department including the up-gradation of various police stations in the city, Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) chaired a meeting on Tuesday and stressed the importance of the timely up-gradation of police stations and the provision of modern facilities to the general public.

He specifically mentioned that Lohari Gate and Hanjerwall Police Stations should be completed within three months, while the renovation of Nolakha, Lari Adda, and Race Course Police Stations should be completed expeditiously.

Additionally, he emphasized the need to promptly finish the construction of Bhati Gate, Liaqatabad, Hair, Mughalpura, Hanjarwal Police Stations, and the Riding School in Harbanspora.

The CCPO also directed the early arrangement of the inaugural ceremony for residential flats in Manawaan. Furthermore, he highlighted the importance of enhancing the professional capacity of the police staff to better serve the citizens. He urged for cleanliness to be maintained in police stations and chowkis.

Bilal Siddique Kamyana emphasized that the task of providing facilities and constructing police stations should be prioritized, and timely completion of ongoing development projects under the annual development programme should be ensured.

He stressed the need for effective monitoring of development schemes to ensure that people can benefit from departmental reforms. He also emphasized the importance of a sympathetic attitude from the staff assigned to police stations in solving citizens’ problems on a priority basis.

The CCPO issued necessary instructions to complete the development schemes within the designated timeframe. He stated that improving public service delivery by providing police stations with modern resources and facilities is a top priority for the police department. The meeting concluded with a focus on the department’s commitment to enhancing its services to the public.

The meeting was attended by DIG (Investigations) Kamran Adil, DIG (Ops) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, DIG (Security) Amin Bukhari, SSP (Admin) Imran Kishwar, SSP (Ops) Sohaib Ashraf, SSP (Investigations) Anoosh Masood Chaudhry, SSP (Dolphin) Zohaib Nasrullah Ranjha, and In-charge Building CCPO Office Ishtiaq Ahmad.

