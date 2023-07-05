BAFL 33.07 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.07%)
BIPL 18.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.21%)
BOP 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.41%)
CNERGY 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.56%)
DFML 11.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.28%)
DGKC 54.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.47%)
FABL 21.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.29%)
FCCL 12.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.06%)
FFL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.98%)
GGL 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.85%)
HBL 76.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-2.46%)
HUBC 77.13 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (3.11%)
HUMNL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.4%)
KEL 1.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.06%)
LOTCHEM 28.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-4.09%)
MLCF 30.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.08%)
OGDC 85.23 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (1.65%)
PAEL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
PIBTL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.26%)
PIOC 89.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.14 (-3.37%)
PPL 65.67 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (3.29%)
PRL 15.31 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (5.01%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.85%)
SNGP 42.51 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.45%)
SSGC 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.88%)
TELE 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.56%)
TPLP 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.63%)
TRG 97.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.09%)
UNITY 18.06 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (7.5%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.26%)
BR100 4,370 Decreased By -18.8 (-0.43%)
BR30 15,233 Decreased By -1.6 (-0.01%)
KSE100 43,557 Decreased By -342 (-0.78%)
KSE30 15,499 Decreased By -71.3 (-0.46%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

CCPO reviews progress of various ongoing development schemes

Recorder Report Published 05 Jul, 2023 06:00am

LAHORE: In order to review and assess the progress of various ongoing development schemes in the police department including the up-gradation of various police stations in the city, Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) chaired a meeting on Tuesday and stressed the importance of the timely up-gradation of police stations and the provision of modern facilities to the general public.

He specifically mentioned that Lohari Gate and Hanjerwall Police Stations should be completed within three months, while the renovation of Nolakha, Lari Adda, and Race Course Police Stations should be completed expeditiously.

Additionally, he emphasized the need to promptly finish the construction of Bhati Gate, Liaqatabad, Hair, Mughalpura, Hanjarwal Police Stations, and the Riding School in Harbanspora.

The CCPO also directed the early arrangement of the inaugural ceremony for residential flats in Manawaan. Furthermore, he highlighted the importance of enhancing the professional capacity of the police staff to better serve the citizens. He urged for cleanliness to be maintained in police stations and chowkis.

Bilal Siddique Kamyana emphasized that the task of providing facilities and constructing police stations should be prioritized, and timely completion of ongoing development projects under the annual development programme should be ensured.

He stressed the need for effective monitoring of development schemes to ensure that people can benefit from departmental reforms. He also emphasized the importance of a sympathetic attitude from the staff assigned to police stations in solving citizens’ problems on a priority basis.

The CCPO issued necessary instructions to complete the development schemes within the designated timeframe. He stated that improving public service delivery by providing police stations with modern resources and facilities is a top priority for the police department. The meeting concluded with a focus on the department’s commitment to enhancing its services to the public.

The meeting was attended by DIG (Investigations) Kamran Adil, DIG (Ops) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, DIG (Security) Amin Bukhari, SSP (Admin) Imran Kishwar, SSP (Ops) Sohaib Ashraf, SSP (Investigations) Anoosh Masood Chaudhry, SSP (Dolphin) Zohaib Nasrullah Ranjha, and In-charge Building CCPO Office Ishtiaq Ahmad.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

CCPO development schemes Bilal Siddique Kamyana

Comments

1000 characters

CCPO reviews progress of various ongoing development schemes

Liquidity risks remain high despite IMF deal: Moody’s

Rs1.25/unit raise in Discos’ tariffs allowed

20pc hike in salaries notified: Govt sure it will win judiciary over in the end?

Rate of advance income tax for commercial importers hiked

Fraudulent clearances of imported goods: FBR sets up fact-finding committee

‘Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran’ on 7th

KE submits business case on running JPCL-1 on Thar coal

Sale and purchase of immovable properties: FBR implements revised rates of withholding tax

Federal govt employees: Up to 35pc ad hoc relief allowance notified

Pakistan’s Hindu doctors get registered in India’s Gujarat

Read more stories