KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (July 04, 2023).
===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
===========================================================================================
Adam Securities Agritech Limited 500 4.60
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 4.60
First Nat. Equities Avanceon Ltd 1,000 40.86
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 40.86
Optimus Capital Bank Al-Falah 386 32.80
Chase Securities 200,000 32.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200,386 32.50
Akik Capital Chashma Sugar 45,000 55.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 45,000 55.50
Adam Usman Sec. Ghani Glo Hol 445,500 10.62
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 445,500 10.62
ASDA Sec. Habib Bank 45,000 79.70
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 45,000 79.70
EFG Hermes Habib Metro. Bank 3,633,000 30.51
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,633,000 30.51
HH Misbah Sec. Int. Ind.Ltd. 500 83.20
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 83.20
Axis Global Interloop Ltd. 250 34.93
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 250 34.93
ASDA Sec. Maple Leaf 275,000 31.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 275,000 31.50
ASDA Sec. Meezan Bank 25,000 99.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 99.00
Topline Securities National Foods 3,900,000 110.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,900,000 110.00
Fawad Yusuf Sec. Nishat Mills Ltd 1,000 61.90
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 61.90
MRA Securities Oil & Gas Dev. 6,000 86.67
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 6,000 86.67
EFG Hermes Pak Int.Bulk 9,276,000 4.73
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 9,276,000 4.73
MRA Securities Pak Petroleum 2,500 66.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,500 66.00
Fawad Yusuf Sec. Pioneer Cement 2,000 88.00
MRA Securities 1,010 92.99
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,010 89.67
ASDA Sec. Sui Northern Gas 120,000 43.70
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 120,000 43.70
EFG Hermes Systems Limited 50,000 445.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 445.00
Zafar Sec. Telecard Limited 200 7.50
First Nat. Equities 49,500 6.25
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 49,700 6.26
Bhayani Sec. Unity Foods Ltd 58,000 17.03
Pearl Sec. 24,500 18.06
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 82,500 17.34
Chase Securities Waves Corp Ltd. 60,000 7.04
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 60,000 7.04
===========================================================================================
Total Turnover 18,221,846
===========================================================================================
