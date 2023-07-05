BAFL 33.07 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.07%)
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

Recorder Report Published 05 Jul, 2023 06:00am

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (July 04, 2023).

===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member                       Company                                Turnover          Rates
Name                                                               of Shares
===========================================================================================
Adam Securities              Agritech Limited                             500          4.60
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                     500          4.60
First Nat. Equities          Avanceon Ltd                               1,000         40.86
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                   1,000         40.86
Optimus Capital              Bank Al-Falah                                386         32.80
Chase Securities                                                      200,000         32.50
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 200,386         32.50
Akik Capital                 Chashma Sugar                             45,000         55.50
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  45,000         55.50
Adam Usman Sec.              Ghani Glo Hol                            445,500         10.62
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 445,500         10.62
ASDA Sec.                    Habib Bank                                45,000         79.70
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  45,000         79.70
EFG Hermes                   Habib Metro. Bank                      3,633,000         30.51
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               3,633,000         30.51
HH Misbah Sec.               Int. Ind.Ltd.                                500         83.20
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                     500         83.20
Axis Global                  Interloop Ltd.                               250         34.93
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                     250         34.93
ASDA Sec.                    Maple Leaf                               275,000         31.50
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 275,000         31.50
ASDA Sec.                    Meezan Bank                               25,000         99.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  25,000         99.00
Topline Securities           National Foods                         3,900,000        110.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               3,900,000        110.00
Fawad Yusuf Sec.             Nishat Mills Ltd                           1,000         61.90
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                   1,000         61.90
MRA Securities               Oil & Gas Dev.                             6,000         86.67
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                   6,000         86.67
EFG Hermes                   Pak Int.Bulk                           9,276,000          4.73
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               9,276,000          4.73
MRA Securities               Pak Petroleum                              2,500         66.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                   2,500         66.00
Fawad Yusuf Sec.             Pioneer Cement                             2,000         88.00
MRA Securities                                                          1,010         92.99
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                   3,010         89.67
ASDA Sec.                    Sui Northern Gas                         120,000         43.70
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 120,000         43.70
EFG Hermes                   Systems Limited                           50,000        445.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  50,000        445.00
Zafar Sec.                   Telecard Limited                             200          7.50
First Nat. Equities                                                    49,500          6.25
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  49,700          6.26
Bhayani Sec.                 Unity Foods Ltd                           58,000         17.03
Pearl Sec.                                                             24,500         18.06
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  82,500         17.34
Chase Securities             Waves Corp Ltd.                           60,000          7.04
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  60,000          7.04
===========================================================================================
                             Total Turnover                        18,221,846
===========================================================================================

