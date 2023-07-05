KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (July 04, 2023).

=========================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS =========================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares =========================================================================================== Adam Securities Agritech Limited 500 4.60 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 4.60 First Nat. Equities Avanceon Ltd 1,000 40.86 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 40.86 Optimus Capital Bank Al-Falah 386 32.80 Chase Securities 200,000 32.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200,386 32.50 Akik Capital Chashma Sugar 45,000 55.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 45,000 55.50 Adam Usman Sec. Ghani Glo Hol 445,500 10.62 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 445,500 10.62 ASDA Sec. Habib Bank 45,000 79.70 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 45,000 79.70 EFG Hermes Habib Metro. Bank 3,633,000 30.51 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,633,000 30.51 HH Misbah Sec. Int. Ind.Ltd. 500 83.20 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 83.20 Axis Global Interloop Ltd. 250 34.93 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 250 34.93 ASDA Sec. Maple Leaf 275,000 31.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 275,000 31.50 ASDA Sec. Meezan Bank 25,000 99.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 99.00 Topline Securities National Foods 3,900,000 110.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,900,000 110.00 Fawad Yusuf Sec. Nishat Mills Ltd 1,000 61.90 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 61.90 MRA Securities Oil & Gas Dev. 6,000 86.67 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 6,000 86.67 EFG Hermes Pak Int.Bulk 9,276,000 4.73 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 9,276,000 4.73 MRA Securities Pak Petroleum 2,500 66.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,500 66.00 Fawad Yusuf Sec. Pioneer Cement 2,000 88.00 MRA Securities 1,010 92.99 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,010 89.67 ASDA Sec. Sui Northern Gas 120,000 43.70 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 120,000 43.70 EFG Hermes Systems Limited 50,000 445.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 445.00 Zafar Sec. Telecard Limited 200 7.50 First Nat. Equities 49,500 6.25 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 49,700 6.26 Bhayani Sec. Unity Foods Ltd 58,000 17.03 Pearl Sec. 24,500 18.06 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 82,500 17.34 Chase Securities Waves Corp Ltd. 60,000 7.04 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 60,000 7.04 =========================================================================================== Total Turnover 18,221,846 ===========================================================================================

