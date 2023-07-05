Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
==========================================================================================================
For the YEAR Profit/ (Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
==========================================================================================================
The Searle - - - - 26.07.2023 20.07.2023 to
Company Ltd 04.30.P.M. 26.07.2023
EOGM
Invest Capital - - - - 31.07.2023 24.07.2023
Investment 03.00.P.M. 31.07.2023
Bank Limited EOGM
==========================================================================================================
Indication: Revised dates of Book Closure & AGM.
