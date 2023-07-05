KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================================================================== For the YEAR Profit/ (Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) ========================================================================================================== The Searle - - - - 26.07.2023 20.07.2023 to Company Ltd 04.30.P.M. 26.07.2023 EOGM Invest Capital - - - - 31.07.2023 24.07.2023 Investment 03.00.P.M. 31.07.2023 Bank Limited EOGM ==========================================================================================================

Indication: Revised dates of Book Closure & AGM.

