BAFL 33.07 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.07%)
BIPL 18.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.21%)
BOP 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.41%)
CNERGY 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.56%)
DFML 11.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.28%)
DGKC 54.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.47%)
FABL 21.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.29%)
FCCL 12.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.06%)
FFL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.98%)
GGL 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.85%)
HBL 76.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-2.46%)
HUBC 77.13 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (3.11%)
HUMNL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.4%)
KEL 1.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.06%)
LOTCHEM 28.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-4.09%)
MLCF 30.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.08%)
OGDC 85.23 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (1.65%)
PAEL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
PIBTL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.26%)
PIOC 89.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.14 (-3.37%)
PPL 65.67 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (3.29%)
PRL 15.31 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (5.01%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.85%)
SNGP 42.51 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.45%)
SSGC 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.88%)
TELE 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.56%)
TPLP 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.63%)
TRG 97.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.09%)
UNITY 18.06 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (7.5%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.26%)
BR100 4,370 Decreased By -18.8 (-0.43%)
BR30 15,233 Decreased By -1.6 (-0.01%)
KSE100 43,557 Decreased By -342 (-0.78%)
KSE30 15,499 Decreased By -71.3 (-0.46%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

TSX reaches six-week high on energy, mining boost

Reuters Published 04 Jul, 2023 07:37pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Canada’s main stock index rose on Tuesday, with energy and materials stocks amongst top gainers tracking higher oil and metal prices as traders returned after a long weekend.

At 10:04 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 31.28 points, or 0.16%, at 20,186.57, touching a six-week high.

The energy sector gained 0.8% tracking higher crude prices as markets weighed supply cuts for August by top exporters Saudi Arabia and Russia against a weak global economic outlook.

The materials sector, which houses Canada’s major precious metal miners, rose 0.7% as gold prices gained momentum.

Canadian miners Teck Resources, Neo Performance Materials, Avalon Advanced Materials gained between 0.2% - 12% after China’s decision on Monday to restrict exports of some metals widely used in semiconductors and electric vehicles.

Meanwhile, data showed contraction in Canada’s manufacturing sector deepened slightly in June as an uncertain economic outlook weighed on both domestic and foreign demand.

The Bank of Canada’s decision on policy tightening is due next week, where traders are split between another 25-basis point hike and the central bank keeping rates steady.

“One would hope that the BoC is seeing a slowdown on the manufacturing side of things, even though on the services side, they’re not,” said Allan Small, senior investment adviser of Allan Small Financial Group with iA Private Wealth.

“That is the problem for the BoC … how much do they increase rates to bring down that stubborn core and services inflation.”

Trading is expected to be light as most of Wall Street was closed for an Independence Day holiday. Canadian markets were closed for the Canada Day holiday on Monday.

The TSX eked out a meager quarterly gain in the April-June period, pressured by volatile commodity prices on an uncertain outlook in top commodities consumer China.

TSX Toronto Stock Exchange Canada’s main stock index Toronto Stock

Comments

1000 characters

TSX reaches six-week high on energy, mining boost

Inter-bank market: rupee sees massive gain, up 3.83% against US dollar

Open-market: rupee’s rise continues against US dollar

SCO virtual summit: terrorism must be fought with full conviction, says PM Shehbaz

India’s Modi urges SCO group to fight terrorism, help Afghanistan

A day after record increase, profit-taking dominates PSX as KSE-100 falls 0.78%

Pakistan looks at ‘medium-term’ inflation target of 5-7%: SBP chief

IHC deems Toshakhana case against PTI chief ‘inadmissible’

GB top court disqualifies CM Khalid Khurshid in fake degree case

Tajik Defence Minister meets with Khawaja Asif to discuss security cooperation

Polish mountaineer dies on Pakistan’s ‘killer mountain’

Read more stories