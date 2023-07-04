BAFL 33.07 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.07%)
BIPL 18.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.21%)
BOP 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.41%)
CNERGY 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.56%)
DFML 11.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.28%)
DGKC 54.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.47%)
FABL 21.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.29%)
FCCL 12.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.06%)
FFL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.98%)
GGL 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.85%)
HBL 76.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-2.46%)
HUBC 77.13 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (3.11%)
HUMNL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.4%)
KEL 1.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.06%)
LOTCHEM 28.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-4.09%)
MLCF 30.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.08%)
OGDC 85.23 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (1.65%)
PAEL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
PIBTL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.26%)
PIOC 89.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.14 (-3.37%)
PPL 65.67 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (3.29%)
PRL 15.31 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (5.01%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.85%)
SNGP 42.51 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.45%)
SSGC 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.88%)
TELE 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.56%)
TPLP 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.63%)
TRG 97.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.09%)
UNITY 18.06 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (7.5%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.26%)
BR100 4,370 Decreased By -18.8 (-0.43%)
BR30 15,233 Decreased By -1.6 (-0.01%)
KSE100 43,557 Decreased By -342 (-0.78%)
KSE30 15,499 Decreased By -71.3 (-0.46%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Turkiye says will not be pressured over Sweden’s NATO bid

AFP Published 04 Jul, 2023 06:44pm

ISTANBUL: Turkiye warned Tuesday it will not be pressured into backing Sweden’s bid to join NATO and said it was still assessing whether the Nordic country’s entry would benefit or hurt bloc.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan’s comments came two days before he was due meet his Swedish counterpart in Brussels to discuss Stockholm’s attempt to become the 32nd member of the US-led defence alliance.

NATO hopes to welcome Sweden by the time alliance leaders hold a summit in Lithuania on July 11-12.

But Turkiye and fellow NATO member Hungary are holding up ratification over a range of individual disputes with both Stockholm and Brussels.

Unanimous approval from current members is required for new countries to join the world’s most powerful defence organisation.

“We never approve of the use of time pressure as a method,” Fidan told a televised press conference.

Turkey to hold NATO talks with Sweden next Thursday

Ankara has been frustrated by decisions by the Stockholm police to grant permits for protests at which anti-Islamic figures have burned pages from the Koran outside the Turkish embassy and mosques.

The last such protest on the first day of the Eid al-Adha religious holiday last week drew strong condemnation from across the Muslim world.

Fidan referred to the incident as an example of Sweden failing to live up to commitments it made when it won Turkiye’s initial backing for its application in Madrid one year ago.

“Sweden’s security system is not able to stop provocations. This is not bringing more strength but more problems to NATO,” he said.

“In terms of strategy and security, when we are discussing Sweden’s membership of NATO, it’s a question of whether it will be a benefit or a burden.”

The Swedish government on Sunday condemned last week’s Koran burning as “Islamophobic”.

But it added in a foreign ministry statement that Sweden had a “constitutionally protected right to freedom of assembly, expression and demonstration”.

The Stockholm police ruled prior to last week’s protest that the risks associated with the Koran burning “were not of a nature that could justify, under current laws, a decision to reject the request”.

Sweden and its neighbour Finland dropped decades of military non-alignment and applied to join NATO in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Finland formally joined the bloc in April.

Turkey NATO Sweden Turkish embassy Turkiye

Comments

1000 characters

Turkiye says will not be pressured over Sweden’s NATO bid

Inter-bank market: rupee sees massive gain, up 3.83% against US dollar

Open-market: rupee’s rise continues against US dollar

SCO virtual summit: terrorism must be fought with full conviction, says PM Shehbaz

India’s Modi urges SCO group to fight terrorism, help Afghanistan

A day after record increase, profit-taking dominates PSX as KSE-100 falls 0.78%

Pakistan looks at ‘medium-term’ inflation target of 5-7%: SBP chief

IHC deems Toshakhana case against PTI chief ‘inadmissible’

GB top court disqualifies CM Khalid Khurshid in fake degree case

Tajik Defence Minister meets with Khawaja Asif to discuss security cooperation

Polish mountaineer dies on Pakistan’s ‘killer mountain’

Read more stories