BAFL 33.07 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.07%)
BIPL 18.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.21%)
BOP 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.41%)
CNERGY 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.56%)
DFML 11.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.28%)
DGKC 54.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.47%)
FABL 21.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.29%)
FCCL 12.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.06%)
FFL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.98%)
GGL 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.85%)
HBL 76.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-2.46%)
HUBC 77.13 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (3.11%)
HUMNL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.4%)
KEL 1.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.06%)
LOTCHEM 28.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-4.09%)
MLCF 30.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.08%)
OGDC 85.23 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (1.65%)
PAEL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
PIBTL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.26%)
PIOC 89.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.14 (-3.37%)
PPL 65.67 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (3.29%)
PRL 15.31 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (5.01%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.85%)
SNGP 42.51 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.45%)
SSGC 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.88%)
TELE 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.56%)
TPLP 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.63%)
TRG 97.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.09%)
UNITY 18.06 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (7.5%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.26%)
BR100 4,370 Decreased By -18.8 (-0.43%)
BR30 15,233 Decreased By -1.6 (-0.01%)
KSE100 43,557 Decreased By -342 (-0.78%)
KSE30 15,499 Decreased By -71.3 (-0.46%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil falls more than 2%, ending three-session rally

Reuters Published 04 Jul, 2023 04:36pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures fell on Tuesday in a retreat from the previous day’s more than three-month high, ending three sessions of gains, though losses were capped by global edible oil supply fears and a weak ringgit.

The benchmark palm oil contract for September delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 101 ringgit, or 2.53%, to close at 3,884 ringgit ($835.45) a metric ton.

Traders are awaiting industry forecasts of Malaysia’s June palm oil supply and demand ahead of Malaysian Palm Oil Board data next week to determine the next price direction.

A U.S soybean planting report, slower June production in Malaysia’s, geopolitical tensions and a weaker ringgit currency helped to limit losses, said Paramalingam Supramaniam, director at Selangor-based brokerage Pelindung Bestari, adding that a lack of demand is causing some concern.

The condition of U.S. soybean crops deteriorated over the past week as rains failed to improve conditions, government data showed on Monday, adding to supply concerns after a surprise cut to the number of soy acres planted in the country.

Palm oil ends more than 5pc higher on supply worries

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade rose 2% overnight, but the market was closed on Tuesday for a public holiday. The Dalian’s most active soyoil contract rose 0.8%, while its palm oil contract fell 0.3%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils that compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

In top buyer India, palm oil imports in June jumped 49% from the previous month to their highest in three months as buyers took advantage of prices that dipped to their lowest in 28 months, six dealers told Reuters.

Malaysian palm oil palm oil export Palm oil price Palm oil market

Comments

1000 characters

Palm oil falls more than 2%, ending three-session rally

Inter-bank market: rupee sees massive gain, up 3.83% against US dollar

Open-market: rupee’s rise continues against US dollar

SCO virtual summit: terrorism must be fought with full conviction, says PM Shehbaz

India’s Modi urges SCO group to fight terrorism, help Afghanistan

Pakistan looks at ‘medium-term’ inflation target of 5-7%: SBP chief

IHC deems Toshakhana case against PTI chief ‘inadmissible’

GB top court disqualifies CM Khalid Khurshid in fake degree case

Polish mountaineer dies on Pakistan’s ‘killer mountain’

Xi, Putin to address Shanghai alliance, with Iran to join

Govt’s LoI to IMF contains 9 major assurances

Read more stories