BankIslami wins Best Bio Technology Award

KARACHI: BankIslami has been recognized with the prestigious Best Bio Technology Award for its innovative One Touch Banking solution at the Pakistan Digital Awards 2023. The award ceremony was recently held to celebrate the outstanding achievements and contributions of organizations in the field of Digital Technology.

The Best Bio Technology Award at the Pakistan Digital Awards 2023 recognized BankIslami’s relentless pursuit of innovation and its commitment to delivering exceptional digital banking solutions that cater to the evolving needs of customers in an increasingly digital world.

Commenting on this remarkable achievement, President and CEO, BankIslami, Syed Amir Ali, expressed his gratitude and enthusiasm. “We are truly honored to receive the Best Bio Technology Award for One Touch Banking at the Pakistan Digital Awards 2023,” he said.

