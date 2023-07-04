Brecorder Logo
Jul 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

BankIslami wins Best Bio Technology Award

Recorder Report Published 04 Jul, 2023 05:07am

KARACHI: BankIslami has been recognized with the prestigious Best Bio Technology Award for its innovative One Touch Banking solution at the Pakistan Digital Awards 2023. The award ceremony was recently held to celebrate the outstanding achievements and contributions of organizations in the field of Digital Technology.

The Best Bio Technology Award at the Pakistan Digital Awards 2023 recognized BankIslami’s relentless pursuit of innovation and its commitment to delivering exceptional digital banking solutions that cater to the evolving needs of customers in an increasingly digital world.

Commenting on this remarkable achievement, President and CEO, BankIslami, Syed Amir Ali, expressed his gratitude and enthusiasm. “We are truly honored to receive the Best Bio Technology Award for One Touch Banking at the Pakistan Digital Awards 2023,” he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

digital banking BankIslami digital technology banking solution Pakistan Digital Awards Best Bio Technology Award Pakistan Digital Awards 2023

Comments

1000 characters

BankIslami wins Best Bio Technology Award

Risks undermining MTDS targets identified

IMF deal to support macroeconomic stability: Moody’s

Dar appreciates role of Chinese FIs

Rs4bn TSG to be given: Govt to help PIAC secure Rs13bn commercial loans

Development: NEC approves ‘megabudget’

Cabinet briefed about salient features of IMF deal

Nepra Act: Govt readies amendments to catapult its ‘own man’ to top slot

Value of Rs5m or more: 3pc advance tax to be collected on registration of EVs

100MW solar project: AEDB approves issuance of TLoS to Zorlu

New agreement with KE: Centre urged to consult Sindh

Read more stories