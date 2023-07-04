Adamjee Life wins ‘best website of the year’ award

KARACHI: Adamjee Life, a prominent provider of life insurance solutions, has been recognised with the esteemed “Best Website of the Year” Award at the Pakistan Digital Awards 2023. This award acknowledges Adamjee Life’s dedication to delivering an exceptional online experience for its customers and highlights their commitment as a Trusted Partner.

Expressing his gratitude, Manzar Mushtaq, CEO of Adamjee Life, stated, “We are immensely honored to receive this accolade. We understand the importance of a robust digital platform and an enhanced user experience, enabling us to seamlessly and efficiently connect with our customers. Our focus remains on providing state-of-the-art digital solutions as part of our commitment to being a Trusted Partner.”

Adamjee Life’s website has been meticulously designed to cater to the evolving needs and preferences of its diverse customer base.

