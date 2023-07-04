Brecorder Logo
Jul 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Adamjee Life wins ‘best website of the year’ award

Press Release Published 04 Jul, 2023 05:07am

KARACHI: Adamjee Life, a prominent provider of life insurance solutions, has been recognised with the esteemed “Best Website of the Year” Award at the Pakistan Digital Awards 2023. This award acknowledges Adamjee Life’s dedication to delivering an exceptional online experience for its customers and highlights their commitment as a Trusted Partner.

Expressing his gratitude, Manzar Mushtaq, CEO of Adamjee Life, stated, “We are immensely honored to receive this accolade. We understand the importance of a robust digital platform and an enhanced user experience, enabling us to seamlessly and efficiently connect with our customers. Our focus remains on providing state-of-the-art digital solutions as part of our commitment to being a Trusted Partner.”

Adamjee Life’s website has been meticulously designed to cater to the evolving needs and preferences of its diverse customer base.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

life Insurance Adamjee Life Pakistan Digital Awards Pakistan Digital Awards 2023 Manzar Mushtaq Best Website of the Year Award

Comments

1000 characters

Adamjee Life wins ‘best website of the year’ award

Risks undermining MTDS targets identified

IMF deal to support macroeconomic stability: Moody’s

Dar appreciates role of Chinese FIs

Rs4bn TSG to be given: Govt to help PIAC secure Rs13bn commercial loans

Development: NEC approves ‘megabudget’

Cabinet briefed about salient features of IMF deal

Nepra Act: Govt readies amendments to catapult its ‘own man’ to top slot

Value of Rs5m or more: 3pc advance tax to be collected on registration of EVs

100MW solar project: AEDB approves issuance of TLoS to Zorlu

New agreement with KE: Centre urged to consult Sindh

Read more stories