JI slams Centre’s ‘silence on KE’s misconduct’

Recorder Report Published 04 Jul, 2023 05:07am

KARACHI: In the wake of increasing electricity load shedding in the megacity, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chapter on Monday slammed the federal government for its silence over K-Electric “misconduct”.

“The K-Electric carries the worst load shedding in Karachi amid extremely hot weather,” Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, Chief JI Karachi chapter said and censured the government for its “laxity to the KE misconduct”.

He blamed the KE for irking the public with frequent and long-hours power outages even during Eid holidays, demanding of the government to place a bar on the company’s license renewal.

He also asked the PDM government to carry out a forensic audit of the KE financial accounts. “The KE has been a defaulter to the NTDC since 2018, also failed to pay Rs87 billion to the SSGC and Rs50 billion claw back to the citizens,” he said.

PDM Federal Government NTDC Hafiz Naeemur Rehman Electricity load shedding K-Electric

