Completion of Matiari-Lahore Transmission Line: MoE, SGCC and NTDC celebrate ‘Decade of CPEC’

LAHORE: Ministry of Energy (Power Division), State Grid Corporation of China and NTDC celebrated a special event to commemorate the completion of the ±660 kV HVDC Matiari-Lahore Transmission Line, marking a decade of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). The event held at the HVDC Converter Station in Balloki, where distinguished guests and officials gathered to join in the celebration.

Engr. Khurram Dastgir Khan, the Federal Minister for Energy (Power Division), graced the event as the chief guest. In his address, the Federal Minister highlighted the deep economic partnership between China and Pakistan, which has transformed into an all-weather strategic cooperative partnership over the past ten years. He emphasized that CPEC is a profound commitment by China for the development of Pakistan, solidifying the bond between the two countries as iron brothers.

Engr. Khurram Dastgir Khan expressed his admiration for the dedication and hard work of the Chinese and Pakistani engineers involved in the Matiari-Lahore Transmission Line project, which has successfully operated for 1000 days. He acknowledged the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in completing the unfinished agenda of CPEC and emphasized the friendship of China, which has paved the way for a better economic future for the people of Pakistan.

Engr. Dr. Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan, the Managing Director of NTDC, also shared his views on the occasion. He highlighted the numerous success stories attributed to CPEC, with the ±660 kV HVDC Matiari-Lahore Transmission Line project being a remarkable achievement. This endeavour enables the transmission of power from coal-based plants located in Port Qasim, Hub, and Thar. With approximately 886 km of HVDC ±660 kV transmission line, capable of handling up to 4000 MW, the project includes two converter stations and two grounding stations. Engr. Dr. Rana stated that this state-of-the-art HVDC transmission system has played a crucial role in reducing power losses, eliminating transmission bottlenecks, and enhancing the overall reliability of Pakistan’s transmission network.

Representatives from China also spoke at the event, reaffirming their commitment to supporting the development of Pakistan. Additionally, the event was attended by local politicians, Li Yong, Counsellor Chinese Embassy, Cao ke, Deputy Counsellor General of China in Lahore, Shan Shewu, Chairman CET and other Chinese representatives also spoke at the occasion and affirmed that china will continue its support for the development of Pakistan.

