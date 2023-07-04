Brecorder Logo
Jul 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Governor pays tributes to army martyrs

Recorder Report Published 04 Jul, 2023 05:07am

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman, while paying tributes to the jawans of Pak army who were martyred during the operation against the terrorists near Turbat, said that martyred Major Saqib Hussain and Naik Baqir Ali sacrificed their lives for maintaining peace in the country.

He said that the sacrifices of the martyrs will not go in vain. The entire nation is united in the fight against terrorism, he said. He also extended condolences to the families of the martyrs and prayed that Allah Almighty grant the deceased a place in His mercy and give courage to the bereaved to bear this loss with patience and perseverance.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pak Army Balighur Rehman Army martyrs

Comments

1000 characters

Governor pays tributes to army martyrs

Risks undermining MTDS targets identified

IMF deal to support macroeconomic stability: Moody’s

Dar appreciates role of Chinese FIs

Rs4bn TSG to be given: Govt to help PIAC secure Rs13bn commercial loans

Development: NEC approves ‘megabudget’

Cabinet briefed about salient features of IMF deal

Nepra Act: Govt readies amendments to catapult its ‘own man’ to top slot

Value of Rs5m or more: 3pc advance tax to be collected on registration of EVs

100MW solar project: AEDB approves issuance of TLoS to Zorlu

New agreement with KE: Centre urged to consult Sindh

Read more stories