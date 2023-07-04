Governor pays tributes to army martyrs

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman, while paying tributes to the jawans of Pak army who were martyred during the operation against the terrorists near Turbat, said that martyred Major Saqib Hussain and Naik Baqir Ali sacrificed their lives for maintaining peace in the country.

He said that the sacrifices of the martyrs will not go in vain. The entire nation is united in the fight against terrorism, he said. He also extended condolences to the families of the martyrs and prayed that Allah Almighty grant the deceased a place in His mercy and give courage to the bereaved to bear this loss with patience and perseverance.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023