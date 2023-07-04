Brecorder Logo
Business & Finance

LCCI urges govt to initiate economic, institutional reforms

Recorder Report Published 04 Jul, 2023 05:07am

LAHORE: The progressive group of members of the Lahore Chamber of Industry and Commerce (LCCI) has urged the government to make the recently adopted IMF programme final by introducing economic and institutional reforms in the country.

The Progressive Group further said that under this package, a digital one-window industry setting-up app should be introduced to facilitate the establishment of industries in the country.

This app should also be linked to the Federal Board of Revenue, Customs, Wapda, Banks, Social Security, Environment, Labour and all other concerned departments to obtain the necessary permits and subsequently create an investor-friendly and convenient environment for the smooth running of the industry.

Muhammad Ejaz Tanveer, the central leader of the Progressive Group and a member of the Executive Committee of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said in a statement that measures should be taken on a war footing basis to increase domestic exports, in which the availability of export raw materials would be made easy and guaranteed.

