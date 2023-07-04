200 acres of land allocated for graveyard in Keamari: mayor

KARACHI: Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that 200 acres of land has been allocated for the new graveyard in Keamari district.

He said development works will be started soon. A place for another cemetery is being acquired soon in Malir district.

He said this while presiding over a meeting in his office regarding the current situation of cemeteries in the megacity and the construction of new cemeteries.

On this occasion, Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad, Deputy Commissioner District Keamari Ghulam Qadir Talpur, Focal Person Minister of Local Government Sindh Karamullah Waqasi and other relevant officials were also present. Deputy Commissioner Keamari gave detailed briefing to the Mayor on graveyard.

Mayor said that the construction of a model graveyard in Keamari will be started soon and preliminary work in this regard is going on. He said this cemetery will cater the needs of the people of Keamari and other adjacent districts and all the facilities will be provided for burial here.

He said that during his visit to different areas of Karachi, citizens have identified the shortage of space in graveyards. He said solving the problems of the citizens is our first priority that is the reason why work has been started on the project of two new model cemeteries in Karachi.

He said that the condition of the existing cemeteries in the megacity will also be improved and the boundary walls of the cemeteries will be constructed besides repair of and water and lighting arrangements so that the citizens can attend burials without any difficulty, especially on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat and Eids.

He said with the increase in the population of the megacity, it is necessary to build new cemeteries.

