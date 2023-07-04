Govt issues cyber attacks advisory

ISLAMABAD: The government has warned that android malware Goldoson infected Google Play apps and advised to remain cautious while downloading/installing apps even from trusted sources and adopt best practices of always limiting app permissions, checking developers’ legitimacy and reviews.

The government has issued an advisory, a copy of which is available with Business Recorder stating that reportedly, android malware named Goldoson has infiltrated the Google Play Store through 60 legitimate apps.

The malicious malware component is part of a third-party library being used by app developers. Goldoson malware is capable of collecting data on mobile including apps details, wireless connected devices and GPS location etc.

It can also perform advertisement fraud by clicking ads without user’s consent. Few infected apps are as follows:- a. Swipe Brick Breaker, b. Bounce Brick Breaker, c. Korea subway Info: Metroid etc, d. GOM Player, e. GOM Audio-Music, Sync lyrics, f. Pikicast, g. Live Score, Real-Time Score, h. Compass 9: Smart Compass, i. Lotte World Magicpass, j. Infinite Slice, k. SomNote, l. L.Point with L.Pay, m. Money Manager Expense & Budget.

The advisory noted that although Google Play has blacklisted the above-mentioned apps, users are advised to manually check and remove these apps (if previously installed). Users are also urged to remain cautious while downloading/installing apps even from trusted sources and adopt best practices of always limiting app permissions, and checking developers’ legitimacy and reviews.

