Brecorder Logo
Jul 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Govt issues cyber attacks advisory

Tahir Amin Published 04 Jul, 2023 05:07am

ISLAMABAD: The government has warned that android malware Goldoson infected Google Play apps and advised to remain cautious while downloading/installing apps even from trusted sources and adopt best practices of always limiting app permissions, checking developers’ legitimacy and reviews.

The government has issued an advisory, a copy of which is available with Business Recorder stating that reportedly, android malware named Goldoson has infiltrated the Google Play Store through 60 legitimate apps.

The malicious malware component is part of a third-party library being used by app developers. Goldoson malware is capable of collecting data on mobile including apps details, wireless connected devices and GPS location etc.

It can also perform advertisement fraud by clicking ads without user’s consent. Few infected apps are as follows:- a. Swipe Brick Breaker, b. Bounce Brick Breaker, c. Korea subway Info: Metroid etc, d. GOM Player, e. GOM Audio-Music, Sync lyrics, f. Pikicast, g. Live Score, Real-Time Score, h. Compass 9: Smart Compass, i. Lotte World Magicpass, j. Infinite Slice, k. SomNote, l. L.Point with L.Pay, m. Money Manager Expense & Budget.

The advisory noted that although Google Play has blacklisted the above-mentioned apps, users are advised to manually check and remove these apps (if previously installed). Users are also urged to remain cautious while downloading/installing apps even from trusted sources and adopt best practices of always limiting app permissions, and checking developers’ legitimacy and reviews.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

cyber attacks Google Play Store Goldoson

Comments

1000 characters

Govt issues cyber attacks advisory

Risks undermining MTDS targets identified

IMF deal to support macroeconomic stability: Moody’s

Dar appreciates role of Chinese FIs

Rs4bn TSG to be given: Govt to help PIAC secure Rs13bn commercial loans

Development: NEC approves ‘megabudget’

Cabinet briefed about salient features of IMF deal

Nepra Act: Govt readies amendments to catapult its ‘own man’ to top slot

Value of Rs5m or more: 3pc advance tax to be collected on registration of EVs

100MW solar project: AEDB approves issuance of TLoS to Zorlu

New agreement with KE: Centre urged to consult Sindh

Read more stories