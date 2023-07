KARACHI: The following transactions member to member subsequently reported on Monday (July 03, 2023).

================================================================================================================= MEMBERS HAVE SUBSEQUENTLY REPORTED THE FOLLOWING TRANSACTIONS MEMBER TO MEMBER ================================================================================================================= As on: 03-07-2023 ================================================================================================================= Member Name Member Name Company Turnover Rates Buyer Seller of Shares ================================================================================================================= First Equity Mod. MRA Securities Dewan Motors 191,500 11.81 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 191,500 11.81 First Equity Mod. MRA Securities Hascol Petrol 500,000 6.70 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500,000 6.70 MRA Securities First Equity Mod Maple Leaf 155,000 27.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 155,000 27.00 Sherman Sec. Arif Habib Ltd. P.S.O. 150,000 119.34 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 150,000 119.34 Growth Sec. Interactive Securities Service Ind.Ltd 5,100 240.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,100 240.00 Adam Usman Sec. Adam Securities Shell Pakistan 6,500 117.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 6,500 117.00 Fawad Yusuf Sec. First Equity Mod Sui Northern Gas 150,000 38.90 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 150,000 38.90 Sherman Sec. Adeel Nadeem Sec TRG Pak Ltd 20,000 99.04 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 20,000 99.04 Adam Usman Sec. Adam Securities Unity Foods Ltd 12,500 16.80 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 12,500 16.80 ================================================================================================================= Total Turnover 1,190,600 =================================================================================================================

