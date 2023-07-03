AVN 47.34 Increased By ▲ 4.24 (9.84%)
BAFL 32.72 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (8.7%)
BOP 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (9.36%)
CNERGY 3.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (12.28%)
DFML 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (7.55%)
DGKC 55.15 Increased By ▲ 4.15 (8.14%)
EPCL 45.35 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (7.34%)
FCCL 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (7.23%)
FFL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (11.15%)
FLYNG 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (14.05%)
GGL 10.87 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (10.69%)
HUBC 74.80 Increased By ▲ 5.51 (7.95%)
HUMNL 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.52%)
KAPCO 22.15 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (7%)
KEL 1.97 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (17.26%)
LOTCHEM 29.57 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (7.92%)
MLCF 30.45 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (8.29%)
NETSOL 80.44 Increased By ▲ 5.92 (7.94%)
OGDC 83.85 Increased By ▲ 6.00 (7.71%)
PAEL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (12.42%)
PIBTL 4.23 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (10.16%)
PPL 63.58 Increased By ▲ 4.78 (8.13%)
PRL 14.58 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (7.52%)
SILK 1.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (4%)
SNGP 42.32 Increased By ▲ 2.82 (7.14%)
TELE 7.59 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (15.53%)
TPLP 13.46 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (7.59%)
TRG 99.04 Increased By ▲ 6.99 (7.59%)
UNITY 16.80 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (6.8%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (14.81%)
BR100 4,388 Increased By 299.1 (7.31%)
BR30 15,234 Increased By 1154.3 (8.2%)
KSE100 43,899 Increased By 2446.3 (5.9%)
KSE30 15,570 Increased By 933.5 (6.38%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Bangladesh compensate trio for choosing national team over IPL

AFP Published 03 Jul, 2023 03:03pm

DHAKA: Bangladesh’s cricket authorities said Monday they had compensated three senior cricketers a total of $65,000 for choosing to play for the national team rather than in the lucrative Indian Premier League this season.

“This is just a small gesture on our part,” Bangladesh Cricket Board cricket operations chief Jalal Yunus told AFP, with the cash to be split three ways between Shakib Al Hasan, Taskin Ahmed and Liton Das.

“They did not demand any money from us formally, but we felt they should be at least partially compensated, if not fully”.

Jalal said this would not be a regular practice.

“We believe playing for the national team should be unconditional,” he added. “But our board will consider it case-by-case, as players’ well-being is also one of our priorities”.

Shakib Al Hasan was picked up by the Kolkata Knight Riders for this year’s IPL, but the all-rounder pulled out of the competition, which clashed with Bangladesh’s series against Ireland at home and away.

The BCB denied clearance to Test captain Shakib and vice-captain Liton until they played the one-off Test against Ireland in Dhaka from April 4 to 8.

Liton, who got his maiden call-up in the IPL this season, also from the Knight Riders, joined the franchise after the Test match but returned home having played just one game.

Taskin was unsold in the IPL players’ auction, but Jalal said he had been offered a place as an injury replacement.

Mustafizur Rahman was the only Bangladeshi player to have the opportunity to play for an extended stint with his IPL team this season, but ended up only appearing in two matches for the Delhi Capitals.

Bangladesh IPL Shakib Al Hasan Liton Das Taskin Ahmed BCB

Comments

1000 characters

Bangladesh compensate trio for choosing national team over IPL

Lowest since Jan: Pakistan’s headline inflation slows to 29.4% in June

Open-market: rupee posts gain but trading remains thin due to bank holiday

Pakistan dollar bonds extend rally fuelled by IMF deal

Bilawal in Tokyo: Pakistan, Japan agree to boost bilateral ties

OGDCL provisionally awarded new exploration blocks in Sindh, Punjab

Pakistan expects heavy monsoon rain raising risk of floods

Agriauto announces partial plant shutdown in July

Oil rallies on Saudi and Russian output cuts for August

Two security personnel martyred in Balochistan attack: ISPR

Russia’s Medvedev says standoff with West to last decades, Ukraine conflict ‘permanent’

Read more stories