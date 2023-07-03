AVN 47.34 Increased By ▲ 4.24 (9.84%)
BAFL 32.72 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (8.7%)
BOP 3.71 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (8.48%)
CNERGY 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (10.88%)
DFML 11.37 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (7.26%)
DGKC 55.15 Increased By ▲ 4.15 (8.14%)
EPCL 44.99 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (6.49%)
FCCL 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (7.23%)
FFL 6.37 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (10.98%)
FLYNG 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (10.27%)
GGL 10.84 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (10.39%)
HUBC 74.80 Increased By ▲ 5.51 (7.95%)
HUMNL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.02%)
KAPCO 22.05 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (6.52%)
KEL 1.93 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (14.88%)
LOTCHEM 29.45 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (7.48%)
MLCF 30.45 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (8.29%)
NETSOL 80.44 Increased By ▲ 5.92 (7.94%)
OGDC 83.85 Increased By ▲ 6.00 (7.71%)
PAEL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (12.42%)
PIBTL 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (10.94%)
PPL 63.58 Increased By ▲ 4.78 (8.13%)
PRL 14.58 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (7.52%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (8%)
SNGP 42.32 Increased By ▲ 2.82 (7.14%)
TELE 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (14.61%)
TPLP 13.46 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (7.59%)
TRG 99.04 Increased By ▲ 6.99 (7.59%)
UNITY 16.80 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (6.8%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (13.89%)
BR100 4,379 Increased By 289.4 (7.08%)
BR30 15,220 Increased By 1140.2 (8.1%)
KSE100 43,762 Increased By 2309.4 (5.57%)
KSE30 15,524 Increased By 887.4 (6.06%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Australia’s Lyon ruled out of rest of Ashes series

Reuters Published 03 Jul, 2023 01:02pm

Australia’s Nathan Lyon will miss the remainder of the Ashes series against England due to a calf tear suffered while fielding during the second Test at Lord’s, Cricket Australia said on Monday.

Lyon sustained the injury while fielding on the second day of the Test on Thursday. He hobbled out to bat at number 11 on Saturday, scoring four runs and sharing a partnership of 15 with Mitchell Starc.

Australia were hampered by his absence as he was unable to bowl but went on to win the Test by 43 runs on Sunday.

Stokes urges England to use Lord’s row as fuel for Ashes fightback

With no replacements for Lyon included in the revised 16-player squad, fellow off-spinner Todd Murphy is likely to come into the side following an impressive debut Test series in India earlier this year.

Australia coach Andrew McDonald said it was “too early to tell” if Murphy would be an automatic replacement for Lyon but added he would prefer to have a specialist spinner included in the team to balance out the attack.

“Todd is very well placed,” McDonald said. “We like to have a spinner in our attack. It’s a different balance.

“As you saw (on Sunday) at certain times, we had to do it differently without Nathan Lyon down the other end, which we’ve been so used to. At times it looked a bit chaotic.”

Lyon took eight wickets in Australia’s win at the series opener at Edgbaston and was playing in his 100th consecutive Test at Lord’s.

The third Test of the five-match series begins at Headingley on Thursday.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (captain), Steven Smith, David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Todd Murphy, Scott Boland, Michael Neser, Marcus Harris, Mitchell Marsh, Jimmy Peirson

australia Ashes series Ashes test England VS Australia Ashes Test

Comments

1000 characters

Australia’s Lyon ruled out of rest of Ashes series

Pakistan’s headline inflation slows to 29.4% in June

Bilawal in Tokyo: Pakistan, Japan agree to boost bilateral ties

Two security personnel martyred in Balochistan attack: ISPR

Pakistan expects heavy monsoon rain raising risk of floods

Agriauto announces partial plant shutdown in July

Oil prices ease on fears of weaker demand

PTI accused of seeking to scuttle IMF deal

Tax on windfall profits: FBR to face legal complications

Investment purposes: KSA, UAE showing keen interest in IT, agriculture: minister

Govt to collect Hajj expenses in USD from next year

Read more stories