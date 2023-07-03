AVN 47.34 Increased By ▲ 4.24 (9.84%)
BAFL 32.72 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (8.7%)
BOP 3.71 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (8.48%)
CNERGY 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (10.88%)
DFML 11.37 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (7.26%)
DGKC 55.15 Increased By ▲ 4.15 (8.14%)
EPCL 44.99 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (6.49%)
FCCL 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (7.23%)
FFL 6.37 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (10.98%)
FLYNG 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (10.27%)
GGL 10.84 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (10.39%)
HUBC 74.80 Increased By ▲ 5.51 (7.95%)
HUMNL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.02%)
KAPCO 22.05 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (6.52%)
KEL 1.93 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (14.88%)
LOTCHEM 29.45 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (7.48%)
MLCF 30.45 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (8.29%)
NETSOL 80.44 Increased By ▲ 5.92 (7.94%)
OGDC 83.85 Increased By ▲ 6.00 (7.71%)
PAEL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (12.42%)
PIBTL 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (10.94%)
PPL 63.58 Increased By ▲ 4.78 (8.13%)
PRL 14.58 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (7.52%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (8%)
SNGP 42.32 Increased By ▲ 2.82 (7.14%)
TELE 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (14.16%)
TPLP 13.46 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (7.59%)
TRG 99.04 Increased By ▲ 6.99 (7.59%)
UNITY 16.80 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (6.8%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (13.89%)
BR100 4,378 Increased By 288.7 (7.06%)
BR30 15,219 Increased By 1139.3 (8.09%)
KSE100 43,762 Increased By 2308.9 (5.57%)
KSE30 15,524 Increased By 886.9 (6.06%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Shahzad, Zazai return to Afghanistan side for Bangladesh T20s

AFP Published 03 Jul, 2023 11:25am

CHITTAGONG: Afghanistan have recalled batsmen Mohammad Shahzad and Hazratullah Zazai to their 16-man squad for the two-match Twenty20 International series against Bangladesh later this month.

Uncapped fast bowler Wafadar Momand has also been called up to the squad, which will play its matches in Bangladesh’s northern city of Sylhet on July 14 and 16.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Shahzad played the last of his 70 T20Is against New Zealand in November 2021 in the United Arab Emirates, while Zazai missed out on the recent 2-1 series against Pakistan, also in the UAE.

The squad, announced late on Sunday, had no room for Afsar Zazai, Usman Ghani, Sharafuddin Ashraf, and former national skipper Gulbadin Naib, who were part of the Pakistan series in March at Sharjah.

“We have consulted T20I captain Rashid Khan and Head Coach Jonathon Trott in finalising the squad for the upcoming T20I series,” chief national selector Asadullah Khan said, according to an Afghanistan Cricket Board statement.

“We have achieved decent results in T20Is in recent months, and our focus remains on further strengthening our performance in this format. The upcoming series presents a great opportunity for us to showcase our abilities and further accomplish our goals in T20 cricket.”

The Afghanistan cricket team is currently in Chittagong to play a three-match One Day International series against Bangladesh.

All three ODIs will be played in the port city on July 5, 8, and 11.

Bangladesh won the only Test match of the series by a record 546 runs in June.

Afghanistan T20 Squad for Bangladesh: Rashid Khan (capt), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mohammad Shahzad, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad, and Wafadar Momand.

Bangladesh Afghanistan Twenty20 T20

Comments

1000 characters

Shahzad, Zazai return to Afghanistan side for Bangladesh T20s

Pakistan’s headline inflation slows to 29.4% in June

Bilawal in Tokyo: Pakistan, Japan agree to boost bilateral ties

Two security personnel martyred in Balochistan attack: ISPR

Pakistan expects heavy monsoon rain raising risk of floods

Agriauto announces partial plant shutdown in July

Oil prices ease on fears of weaker demand

PTI accused of seeking to scuttle IMF deal

Tax on windfall profits: FBR to face legal complications

Investment purposes: KSA, UAE showing keen interest in IT, agriculture: minister

Govt to collect Hajj expenses in USD from next year

Read more stories