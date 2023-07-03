Brecorder Logo
Jul 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Erstwhile tribal areas: Tax, duty exemption extended by one year

Sohail Sarfraz Published 03 Jul, 2023 06:04am

ISLAMABAD: The government has granted one-year extension in exemption from duties and taxes for the erstwhile tribal areas up to June 30, 2024 under Finance Act 2023.

A senior government official clarified that the exemption has not been withdrawn through any amendment in Finance Bill 2023. This exemption was valid up to June 30, 2023.

Erstwhile tribal areas: One-year extension in exemption of taxes withdrawn

One-year extension was proposed under the Finance Bill 2023. The extension proposed has been confirmed under the Finance Act 2023. Therefore, now the exemption would remain intact till June 30, 2024.

There was confusion when a tax expert interpreted Finance Act 2023 that the said exemption has been withdrawn. However, a senior tax official explained that the exemption has been extended up to June 30, 2024 under the Finance Act 2023.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

FBR tax exemption tribal areas duties and taxes Finance Bill 2023 Finance Act 2023 budget 2023 24 Budget 2023 24 coverage

Comments

1000 characters

Erstwhile tribal areas: Tax, duty exemption extended by one year

Investment purposes: KSA, UAE showing keen interest in IT, agriculture: minister

Bilawal for further increasing trade with Japan

Tax on windfall profits: FBR to face legal complications

Govt to collect Hajj expenses in USD from next year

OIC calls for push to prevent holy Quran burnings

Sweden govt condemns ‘Islamophobic’ holy Quran burning

Video conference format: PM to participate in SCO CHS moot

Third pipeline to bring gas from Israel offshore field

Civil work procurements: PPRA defers approval for standard bidding documents

Read more stories