Brecorder Logo
Jul 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Shujaat again meets Elahi in Camp Jail

NNI Published 03 Jul, 2023 06:04am

LAHORE: In a bid to break the ice, Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain on Sunday met Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi at Lahore Camp Jail.

Shujaat’s son Chaudhry Salik Hussain and Chaudhry Wajahat accompanied Ch Shujaat to the jail to inquire about Elahi’s health. Both the Chaudhrys also discussed the political situation prevailing in the country.

The meeting between the two is significant as Shujaat has been trying for the last several weeks to convince Pervaiz Elahi to quit the PTI and join the PML-Q again so that his ordeal in the jail could come to an end. However, so far the PTI president has not shown his willingness to return to the PML-Q.

It is noteworthy that Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, the President of Tehreek-e-Insaf, is currently serving judicial remand in a money laundering case.

The former Punjab executive was apprehended by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on June 26, subsequent to being granted bail in an anti-corruption case.

Separately, the doctors of Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) conducted a medical examination of Pervaiz Elahi in the prison and termed his health as ‘satisfactory’. During their fourth visit, the doctors’ team recommended some medical tests to Elahi.

PTI Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain Pervaiz Elahi PMLQ PTI president

Comments

1000 characters

Shujaat again meets Elahi in Camp Jail

Investment purposes: KSA, UAE showing keen interest in IT, agriculture: minister

Bilawal for further increasing trade with Japan

Tax on windfall profits: FBR to face legal complications

Govt to collect Hajj expenses in USD from next year

OIC calls for push to prevent holy Quran burnings

Sweden govt condemns ‘Islamophobic’ holy Quran burning

Erstwhile tribal areas: Tax, duty exemption extended by one year

Video conference format: PM to participate in SCO CHS moot

Third pipeline to bring gas from Israel offshore field

Civil work procurements: PPRA defers approval for standard bidding documents

Read more stories