Minister highlights the significance of spirit of Eidul Azha

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Caretaker Minister Information, Hajj, and Auqaf Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel on Sunday said that the spirit of sacrifice should be throughout the year and not just on Eid.

He said, “Eid-ul-Azha is an opportunity for the entire Muslim world to celebrate and share happiness collectively.”

On the contrary, he said, “If we always keep fresh the spirit of eternal self-sacrifice as demonstrated by Hazrat Ibrahim and Ismail (peace be upon them) and follow it in the true sense, then Muslims all over the world can get rid of divisions and become united and develop by leaps and bounds.”

He was speaking as chief guest at the special Eid show ‘De Akhtar Mulghalre’ on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha at the studio of Pakhtunkhwa Radio Peshawar FM 92.2.

Secretary Information and Public Relations Mukhtiar Ahmed and station director Pakhtunkhwa Radio Ghulam Hussain Ghazi also participated in this Eid show while Prof Dr Abasin Yousafzai and producer Fitrat Buneri hosted it.

Barrister Feroze Jamal Kakakhel hailed the innovation and public acceptance of Pakhtunkhwa Radio and said, “The media as a whole can light the candles of hope in society by pulling society and people from the morass of growing anxieties and despair.”

On a question from Dr Abasin, the minister said, “Eid is not only for children but also for adults.”

On Eid, he said, “Most of the families get together after a long separation away from their city or homeland, while the pilgrims also return to their homes after the obligation of Hajj and share the joys with each other.”

The provincial minister said, “The main requirement of Eid-ul-Azha is to help the neighbours, the relatives and the needy in odds and get the pleasure of God as well.”

He said the families of martyrs should also be met and sick friends should be visited for enquiring about their health.