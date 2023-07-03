WSSCM disposes of 2,362 tonnes of offal

PESHAWAR: The Water and Sanitation Services Company Mardan (WSSCM) completed three days of Eidul Azha operations, during which around 2362 tons of offal and sacrificial animal waste were safely disposed of.

On the 1st day of Eid ul Adha the waste disposal operation was started from College Chowk and continued till 3rd day of Eid.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Syed Shahzeb along with General Manager WSSCM Engineer Muhammad Khalil Akbar inaugurated Eidul Azha Operations.

According to the WSSCM, the management and sanitation staff were on duty during Eid operations. As many as 600 numbers workers performed duties in the Eid operations and 70 various type and capacity vehicles were deployed for collection and disposal of animal’s offal. 55 Complaints were received during Eid days, whthe company also ensured uninterrupted supply of clean drinking water to the citizens while team also carried out disinfection sprays in different areas of the city.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Sami ur Rahman reviewed the ongoing cleanliness operation of WSSCM in Mardan city and also distributed sweets among the workers.

He also visited the complaint cell of the company and issued instructions for immediate redressal of the complaints.

Sami ur Rahman has said that the provincial government is committed to provide a clean and green environment to the citizens.

The General Manager, Engineer Muhammad Khalil Akbar, stated that 1265 tons of waste was collected and disposed on Eid day, 782 tons on 2nd day and 315 tons of waste safely disposed on the third day and the operations successfully concluded.

