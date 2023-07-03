Industrialists call on CCPO Peshawar

PESHAWAR: A delegation of industrialists headed by President of Industrialist Association Peshawar Malik Imran Ishaq held a meeting with Chief City Police Officer (CCPO) Syed Ashfaq Anwar at Malik Saad Shaheed Police Line Peshawar and apprised the senior police officer about industrialists’ issues.

The delegation was consisted of the association vice president Mohiy-ud-Din, Executive members Riaz Arshad and Sherbaz Bilour and member IAP Hashim Afridi.

Malik Imran Ishaq congratulated Syed Ashfaq Anwar on his new responsibility as CCPO Peshawar.

The meeting was informed that the Provincial Finance Minister was briefed and taken into confidence on the proposal of the IGP, after which the Finance Minister assured that resources and funds to the police would be ensured for setting up a dedicated police station for Industrial Estate Hayatabad.

After a detailed discussion on various issues regarding Industrial Estate Hayatabad Peshawar, CCPO Peshawar assured the delegation that the services of the police department will be available to the business community around the clock.

He said that the establishment of a dedicated police station in the industrial zone is dire need of the hour, assuring that immediate steps will be taken in this regard and he will himself monitor progress in this regard.

CCPO Syed Ashfaq Anwar said that the Industrial Estate Police Outpost will be manned by 20 additional permanent police personnel for their presence in the outpost and at the roadblocks.

