DSEZ project at Thatta designed within CPEC framework

INP Published 03 Jul, 2023 06:36am

ISLAMABAD: To promote the value addition component in exports, generate employment, encourage the import situation, and mobilize foreign exchange for the balance of payments support, Dhabeji Special Economic Zones (DSEZ) in Thatta Sindh is another mega project designed within the framework of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) a core component of Belt and Road Initiate (BRI).

In a major development last week, Federal Minister for Board of Investment (BOI) Choudhary Salik Hussain chaired the 8th meeting of the Approvals Committee which approved the establishment of eight SEZs including the DSEZ Thatta.

According to a Gwadar Pro’s report, “Dhabeji Special Economic Zone has been granted SEZ status after much anticipation; DSEZ will pave a new era of industrialization for Karachi and Pakistan; the groundbreaking is to be held in mid-July 2023,” reads an official statement of Sindh Economic Zones Management Company (SEZMC).

DSEZ will facilitate the potential investors of China and other countries to either start new enterprises or transfer their facilities to Pakistan.

In 2021, a technical issue emerged regarding the awarding of the contract of Dhabeji Industrial Zone (DIZ) when a petitioner raised questions that the rules of SEZ were not followed during awarding of the contract.

SEZMC stated DIZ is not a special economic zone and later will be declared as SEZ. Now, the government has officially declared DIZ as DSEZ.

According to CPEC’s official website, 1530 acres of land have been allocated to establish DSEZ which will be developed in two phases. DSEZ has been proposed to be constructed in two phases comprising 750 acres for Phase I and 780 acres for Phase II.

