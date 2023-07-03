Holy Quran’s desecration: Pakistan to write letters to world parliaments

ISLAMABAD: Acting President Sadiq Sanjrani decided to write a letter to the international parliaments regarding the desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden.

Sadiq Sanjrani says that the incident is to be condemned that hurt the sentiments of the entire Islamic world.

He said that the parliament, government and people of Pakistan were deeply saddened by the incident, the Swedish government should take immediate action.

The acting president further said that under the guise of freedom of expression, hurting sentiments cannot be allowed. Hateful acts are also a violation of international laws, he asserted.

Sadiq Sanjrani called upon the international community to take notice of the incident inciting them to play role to prevent such incidents.

On the other hand, protests also held in different countries of the world, including Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Iraq, Kuwait, Syria, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates, over the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden.

The OIC also called an emergency meeting and strongly condemned the desecration of the Holy Quran.

The European Union also denounced the desecration of the Holy Quran, saying that the incident was offensive, disrespectful and clearly provocative.