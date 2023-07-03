Brecorder Logo
Jul 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Minister condemns attack on security forces

APP Published 03 Jul, 2023 07:40am

QUETTA: Balochistan Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Langove on Sunday strongly condemned the attack on the security forces at the Check Post of Dheransar area of Balochistan.

He also expressed deep sorrow over the martyrdom of three policemen and one Frontier Corps (FC) personnel.

The minister paid tribute to the martyred youths to the police and FC personnel, saying that terrorists could not defeat the determination and courage of the forces with their cowardly attacks. He said that measures would be taken to eliminate the nefarious design of anti-peace elements by the contribution of security forces and the nation.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to raise the ranks of the martyrs and give patience to the families of the martyrs and speedy recovery of the injured personnel.

Terrorist attack security forces policemen FC personnel Baluchistan Home Minster Mir Ziaullah Langove

Comments

1000 characters

Minister condemns attack on security forces

Investment purposes: KSA, UAE showing keen interest in IT, agriculture: minister

Bilawal for further increasing trade with Japan

Tax on windfall profits: FBR to face legal complications

Govt to collect Hajj expenses in USD from next year

OIC calls for push to prevent holy Quran burnings

Sweden govt condemns ‘Islamophobic’ holy Quran burning

Erstwhile tribal areas: Tax, duty exemption extended by one year

Video conference format: PM to participate in SCO CHS moot

Third pipeline to bring gas from Israel offshore field

Civil work procurements: PPRA defers approval for standard bidding documents

Read more stories