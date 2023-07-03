Brecorder Logo
Pakistan

CM Balochistan condemns rocket attack on check-post

APP Published 03 Jul, 2023 07:43am

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Sunday condemned the rocket attack and firing on the check post of the security forces at the Dhanasar area of Balochistan.

He also expressed his sorrow over the martyrdom of three policemen and one Frontier Corps personnel in the act of terrorism.

He also hailed the role of police and FC for killing a terrorist in retaliation to firing, saying that terrorists could not demoralize the security forces by their cowardly actions.

The CM said that the sacrifices of the security forces were a torch for the nation and security forces were ensuring the protection of the country and the nation with firm determination and courage. “The nation stands with its security forces to thwart the evil intentions of anti-national elements for maintaining peace in the province,” he said.

