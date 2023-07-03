Brecorder Logo
40,000 people thronged ‘Lake View’ park

Published 03 Jul, 2023 06:04am

ISLAMABAD: As many as 40,000 thousand people thronged ‘Lake View Park’ to enjoy barbecue parties after Eidul Azha with their family and friends. With its spacious location at the shores of Rawal Dam, Lake View Park has started attracting more visitors than other public parks and picnic spots in the twin cities, reported a private news channel.

Traditionally, people used to go to Ayub Park and Nawaz Sharif Park but now both the places seem too crowded and there is little for enjoyment,” there are also other attractions in the federal capital including Japanese Park, the Zoo and the whole track up to Pir Sohawa.

