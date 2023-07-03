Brecorder Logo
‘Killer’ arrested from Oman with Interpol help

APP Published 03 Jul, 2023 06:04am

SIALKOT: An absconder, wanted to the Sialkot police in a murder case, has been arrested from Oman with the help of Interpol.

A police spokesperson said one Rizwan had fled abroad after killing Abdul Ghafoor, a resident of Chechharwali, some year back and Saddar Pasrur police station had registered an FIR [First Information Report], number 114/22, against him.

In-charge Extradition Sub-Inspector Naseer Ahmed had got issued a red warrant against the alleged killer, and he brought him back from Oman with the help of Interpol, added the spokesman.

