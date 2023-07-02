Ogra slashes LPG prices

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) on Friday slashed the prices of LPG by Rs 229.54 per 11.8kg domestic cylinder with effect from July 1, 2023.

The new price of LPG cylinder has been fixed at Rs 2,092.13 which was Rs 2,321.67 per domestic cylinder in June. The government is charging 18 percent GST of Rs 74.34 per cylinder. LPG producer prices had also been reduced to Rs 135,999.45 from Rs 155,452.04 per ton, a reduction of Rs 19,452.59 per ton.

OGRA allows hike in LPG cylinder’s price

The price of LPG reduced due to decline the prices internationally. Both public sector gas companies - Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) are importing LPG and distributing at Ogra notified prices.

Federal government is encouraging private sectors to import LPG to meeting the gas deficit in the country as government failed to secure any spot cargo of LNG for July. Eight LNG cargos imported each month under long term LNG contracts with Qatar.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023