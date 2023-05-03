OGRA allows hike in LPG cylinder’s price

ISLAMABAD: On Tuesday, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) allowed a significant raise in the LPG domestic cylinder’s price by Rs57.70 and Rs222 per commercial cylinder with effect from May 1-31.

The new per kg price of LPG has been increased from Rs229 to Rs234, following the domestic cylinder is available at Rs2,759 instead of Rs2,702.19 and the commercial cylinder’s new price has been fixed at Rs10,619 instead of Rs10,397.

The production cost for domestic consumers has been fixed at Rs 233,888.84 per ton as compared with April (the previous month) which was Rs 228,999.36 per ton or an increase of Rs 4,889.48 per ton.

