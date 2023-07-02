AVN 44.04 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.78%)
BAFL 30.44 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.66%)
BOP 3.47 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.87%)
CNERGY 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.41%)
DFML 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
DGKC 51.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.33%)
EPCL 42.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.35%)
FCCL 11.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.84%)
FFL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.14%)
FLYNG 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.81%)
GGL 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.1%)
HUBC 69.58 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.52%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.67%)
KAPCO 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.48%)
KEL 1.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.71%)
LOTCHEM 27.52 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.62%)
MLCF 28.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.08%)
NETSOL 74.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.89%)
OGDC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.17%)
PAEL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
PIBTL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.93%)
PPL 59.14 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.09%)
PRL 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.66%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.96%)
SNGP 39.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.18%)
TELE 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
TPLP 12.46 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.09%)
TRG 92.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.28%)
UNITY 15.63 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.84%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.54%)
BR100 4,089 Decreased By -6.6 (-0.16%)
BR30 14,080 Decreased By -19.4 (-0.14%)
KSE100 41,453 Increased By 15.6 (0.04%)
KSE30 14,637 Decreased By -20.8 (-0.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

IGC trims forecast for world corn crop

Reuters Published 02 Jul, 2023 03:13am

LONDON: The International Grains Council (IGC) on Thursday trimmed its forecast for 2023/24 global corn production, reflecting a diminished outlook for the crop in the US The inter-governmental body, in a monthly update, cut its global corn production forecast by six million tonnes to 1.211 billion tonnes.

The IGC put the US corn crop at 373.4 million tonnes, down from a previous projection of 381.8 million.

Dry conditions have stressed US corn crops in recent weeks and sent prices to multi-month highs by mid-June, but forecasts for rain later this week and into next week have recently triggered a sell-off. The IGC also raised its 2023/24 world wheat crop outlook by three million tonnes to 786 million tonnes.

The rise partly reflected an improved outlook for Ukraine where the wheat crop is now seen at 22.5 million tonnes, up from a previous forecast of 20.2 million.

Corn corn price corn crop

Comments

1000 characters

IGC trims forecast for world corn crop

Income of shareholder of company: 10pc tax paid on bonus shares to be ‘final tax’

Reko Diq project: Rs 1.2bn TSG for BMRL obligatory contribution okayed by ECC

20,000MT per month from Apr to Sep: Buying LPG spot cargoes exempted from PPRA rules

Dar, SBP governor ink LoI on SBA

EU condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

Every designated park, green area must be preserved: SC

Allotment of symbols: ECP directs political parties to submit applications by 19th

Pak-American female politician attacked outside prayer hall

Kenya in shock as road crash toll hits 52

Top international envoy to Bosnia annuls controversial laws

Read more stories