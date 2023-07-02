Faisalabad: Eid celebrated with religious fervour

FAISALABAD: Eidul Adha was celebrated in Faisalabad Division with religious fervor and enthusiasm.

Eid congregations were held at Mosques and open places. Faithful sacrificed animals following the Sunnah of Hazrat Ibrahim (A.S) after offering their Eid prayers. Divisional, district administrations and police had made elaborated security and administrative arrangements in order to observance of Eidul Adha with smooth and peaceful manner.

Commissioner Silwat Saeed and Deputy Commissioner Ali Anan Qamar went to Child Protection Bureau. They met with inmate children and cut the cake along them. District Officer Child Protection Rubina Iqbal Cheema and other officers of bureau were present.

Expressing her views, Commissioner said that welfare of the neglected people is the joint responsibilities of society. She said that we must not forget the deprived segments of the society on the eve of Eid. She said that she felt very happy to spent time with brilliant youngsters.

She asked the administration of CPB to take special care to the Children. Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner visited various areas of the city along with CEO FWMC Azeem Shoukat Awan to review the cleanliness operation of Faisalabad Waste Management Company. They went to Millat road, Gulberg, Jhang road, Batala Colony, Susan road, Madina Town, Jaranwala road, Samanabad, Dijkot road and other localities of the city and checked the performance of Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) staff regarding disposal of sacrificial animal waste. They also interacted with the citizens and said that provision of prompt relief to the public was the prime priority. They said that cleanliness of the city was being ensured to avoid any bad smell due to sacrificial animals.

They informed that caretaker CM Punjab Mohsin Naqvi was also supervising cleanliness campaign in the province directly and he had issued directions to the district administrations for implementation Eid cleanliness operation in letter and spirit.

Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner also went the FWMC office Control room to check the performance of teams. They checked the entries of the complaints and their time of disposal. Commissioner also made calls to the complainants on the spot and asked from them about the redressal of their complaints. She also checked the disposal of complaints received through WhatsApp Number. CEO FWMC briefed about the working of helpline 1139 and said that 16 lines were available for the complainants to avoid the issue of engage of lines. He also informed that 40 awareness campaigns were working in the different localities of the city to facilitate the public.

Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner also went to the different low lying areas and checked the presence of WASA and directed teams to take necessary steps for redressal the public issues regarding sewer. They distributed Bio de gradable bags among citizens for putting animals waste and handed over to the waste workers.

